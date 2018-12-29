AMES, Iowa – The Iowa State women's basketball team (10-2, 0-0 Big 12) defeated Bucknell (9-3, 0-0 PL), 86-61 to wrap up its non-conference slate.
It was a team effort for Bill Fennelly's squad as all 12 Cyclones that dressed saw action and five turned in double-figure scoring performances in Bridget Carleton (19), Ines Nezerwa (18), Madison Wise (12), Alexa Middleton (11) and Ashley Joens (10).
How It Happened
The Cyclones shook off a slow start in the first quarter where they only shot 5-13 from the field and turned the ball over six times. At the first quarter break, ISU lead Bucknell 17-15.
In the second quarter, Iowa State got hot. The Cyclones connected on 11-18 attempts from the field, including 4-7 from deep. The ISU defense was stifling in the second stanza. Iowa State finished the half on a 19-0 run, holding the Bison scoreless in the final five minutes of the half and held a 45-21 advantage at the break. Bucknell shot just 2-16 in the second quarter.
Iowa State continued to score the basketball with ease in the second half. The connected on 13-25 second-half attempts and finished the game shooting over 50 percent, tallying a total of 29-57. Despite only hitting 6-20 attempts from three, ISU drained 22-24 free throws as a team.
The Cyclones held Bucknell to 20-70 shooting as a team in the contest and forced 14 turnovers. ISU outrebounded the Bison 46-36, as well.
Players of Note
Bridget Carleton poured in a game-high 19 points in the Cyclone win. She finished just shy of a double-double, hauling in eight rebounds. She dished out two assists and tallied a steal and a block.
Ines Nezerwa socred a career-high 18 points. She was a big spark in Iowa State's run in the second quarter. It was an efficient performance for Nezerwa as well, as she connected on 6-7 field goals and 6-7 free throw attempts. The Burundi native also added a career-high eight rebounds to her stat line.