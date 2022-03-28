Iowa State's all-time scoring leader Ashley Joens will return for one more season

AMES — Ashley Joens will likely have a bright future in the WNBA.

But Monday, Iowa State’s all-time leading scorer decided making her mark in the professional ranks can wait.

Joens announced on Twitter that she will use the extra season of eligibility afforded to players because of the COVID-19 pandemic to return to a Cyclones program that set records for overall wins (28) and Big 12 wins (14), and reached the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2010.

“This team is special,” Joens typed on Twitter. “We have more to accomplish, and I can’t wait to play another year with all of them! Go Cyclones!”

The former Iowa City High standout averaged 20.3 points and 9.5 rebounds this season while shooting a career-best 37.8 percent from 3-point range.

Her return bolsters an already deep and talented ISU team that will almost certainly be ranked in the top-10 in preseason polls — if not top-five.

Star guards Emily Ryan and Lexi Donarski will just be juniors. Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw — who battled injury all season — is slated to return in the backcourt, as is Joens’ sister, Aubrey. Versatile 6-2 guard/forward Nyamer Diew will also be back, along with 6-3 post players Morgan Kane and Beatriz Jordao, among others.

Joens currently has 2,369 career points — 220 more than previous all-time leader Angie (Welle) Edinger. The 6-1 senior also tops the ISU record books in free throws made (572) and is well-positioned to establish several new benchmarks, as well.

That’s not why she chose to come back, of course. Joens’s return makes the Cyclones an Elite Eight team at minimum, on paper, for next season, and working toward that type of success, or even higher, is what drives her the most.

“I am blessed to call Iowa State my home away from home and to be a part of the Cyclones family!” Joens typed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0