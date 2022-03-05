Iowa women's hoops advances to Big Ten title game as Clark scores 41

INDIANAPOLIS-- One more win.

The University of Iowa women's basketball team is headed to the Big Ten title game after it's latest victory, an 83-66 drubbing of Nebraska in the tournament semis, thanks to an otherworldly performance from Caitlin Clark.

Clark scored 41 points for the Hawkeyes, with 10 rebounds and five 3-pointers, as the Hawkeyes punched their ticket to Sunday's conference title game.

After falling behind in the first quarter, 20-17, the Hawkeyes stormed back with 21 points in the second to take a 36-35 halftime lead. Iowa's lead grew to 11 points by the end of the third after the Hawkeyes outscored the Cornhuskers in the second half, 28-18.

In the final stanza, Iowa out-paced Nebraska, 17-13, to claim the victory and put itself just one win away from a conference title.

Center Monika Czinano had 22 points in the game, while guard Kate Martin had a team-high 11 rebounds.

Isabelle Bourne led Nebraska in scoring with 16 points, while Jaz Shelley and Sam Haiby had 15 points apiece. Haiby finished second on the team with eight rebounds, while Alexis Markowski had nine.

The No. 2 seeded Hawkeyes will play No. 5 seed Indiana on Sunday at 3 p.m. for the Big Ten championship.

