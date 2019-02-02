YANKTON, S.D. – Morningside scored the final 10 points of the game, pulling away from Mount Marty 68-56 in a Great Plains Athletic Conference men’s basketball game here Saturday.
Tyler Borchers scored 20 points and snared nine rebounds for the Mustangs, ranked No. 3 in NAIA Division II. Brody Egger added 16 points, while Zach Imig and Matt Hahn chipped in 11 points apiece.
The Mustangs (22-1, 15-1) got all they wanted from the Lancers (6-20, 2-15). Colby Johnson scored with 4:11 left to pull Mount Marty within 58-56 before Morningside reeled off 10 unanswered points.
Imig began the run with two free throws before Eggers and Borchers added baskets. Borchers then added two free throws and Egger capped the spurt with a basket at the 1:11 mark.
Borchers finished 12-for-15 from the free throw line and the Mustangs were 23-for-30 as a team.
Sioux City East product Jailen Billings paced Mount Marty with 13 points and also grabbed six rebounds and dished four assists.
Morningside, which holds a three-game lead over Jamestown in the GPAC standings, hosts Concordia Wednesday.