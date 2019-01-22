STORM LAKE, Iowa | Kari Fitzpatrick scored 25 points and Riley Eckhart added 18 Monday night as the Loras College women’s basketball team rolled to their 11th straight victory, 104-53 over Buena Vista during American Rivers Conference play at Siebens Fieldhouse.
The two players combined for nine of Loras’ 13 three-point field goals. Eckhart was perfect in six attempts from beyond the arc.
Loras (14-3, 7-1 American Rivers Conference), which bolted to a 32-9 first-quarter lead, shot 67.2 percent. Buena Vista (5-12, 0-8) received 11 points off the bench from Jennifer Schneider.
Erin Gerke added nine points for Buena Vista, which will seek to end a seven-game losing streak Wednesday night when it hosts Simpson as ARC action continues.