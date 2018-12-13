DUBUQUE, Iowa – Kari Fitzpatrick and Riley Eckhart both recorded double-doubles as the Loras women’s basketball team defeated Buena Vista 73-62 in an American Rivers Conference game here Thursday.
Fitzpatrick had 20 points and 12 rebounds for Loras (6-3, 2-1 ARC) while Eckhart finished with 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Hanna Stokes scored 17 points.
Holley Schneider led Buena Vista (4-6, 0-3) with 13 points. Destiny Einerwold, Erin Gerke and Morgan Muhlbauer each had 12 points.
Loras pulled down 47 rebounds while Buena Vista had just 28.