SIOUX CITY – Second-ranked Morningside kept rolling along Wednesday night, cruising to a 90-68 Great Plains Athletic Conference men’s basketball victory over Midland at Allee Gym.
The Mustangs, who are tied with College of Idaho for the No. 2 spot in the first NAIA Division II ratings of the regular season, ran their record to 10-0 overall and 7-0 in the GPAC. Midland slipped to 4-7 and 2-4.
Morningside shot 56 percent from the field and Coach Jim Sykes was able to give every player on his roster ample court time. None of the Mustang starters played over 28 minutes.
Brody Egger heated up to hit 7 of 12 shots from the field and lead Morningside with 20 points and junior Tyler Borchers was 6-for-7 from the floor for 14 points. Borchers, a Le Mars, Iowa, product, added four rebounds, two assists and three steals while Matt Hahn finished with 11 points and seven rebounds.
Midland got a game-high 22 points from Malik Martin and 10 from Sam Brown.
After the Mustangs took the lead for the first time at the 14:10 mark of the opening half on a 3-pointer by Egger, they never looked back. It was 38-27 at halftime and Morningside rang up 52 second-half points, hitting 19 of 33 shots.
Morningside entertains Jamestown on Saturday.