JAMESTOWN, N.D. -- Jamestown rolled to a 21-point halftime lead and went on to blast Northwestern 113-94 in a Great Plains Athletic Conference men's basketball game played Wednesday evening.
Jon Purintun (26 points), Kevin Oberweiser (24), Isaiah Dobson (21) and Terrell Alfred (21) all topped 20 points for the Jimmies (11-2 overall and 5-2 GPAC). Jamestown led 63-42 at the intermission and held a double digit lead throughout the second half though the Raiders closed within 10 points after the break.
Steven Kragt had 21 points and Trent Hilbrands 18 for Northwestern (7-5 overall and 2-3 GPAC).
NORTHWESTERN (94)
Chris Borchers 1-2 2-2 4, Parker Mulder 4-8 3-4 12, Christian Korver 0-0 0-0 0, Grant Rohrer 4-5 2-3 10, Trent Hilbrands 6-13 5-7 18, Steven Kragt 7-9 3-3 21, Isaac Heyer 3-4 0-0 6, Dalton Moser 2-3 0-0 6, Jay Small 5-11 0-0 15, Grant DeMeulenaere 1-4 0-0 2, Noah Slagter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-59 15-19 94
JAMESTOWN (113)
Kevin Oberweiser 8-13 4-5 24, Isaiah Dobson 6-12 4-6 21, Colton Lund 0-0 0-0 0, Jon Purintun 10-19 6-7 26, Jack Frazier 0-1 0-0 0, Terrell Alfred 8-14 0-0 21, Jack Talley 1-2 2-2 4, Brock Schrom 2-3 3-7 7, Brady Birch 5-6 0-0 10. Totals 40-70 19-27 113
Halftime score: Jamestown 63, Northwestern 42. 3-pt shooting :Northwestern 13-23 (Mulder 1-2, Hilbrands 1-4, Kragt 4-6, Moser 2-3, Small 5-8), Jamestown 14-30 (Oberweiser 4-7, Dobson 5-9, Purintun 0-3, Frazier 0-1, Alfred 5-9, Talley 0-1). Rebounds: Northwestern 30 (Heyer 7), Jamestown 33 (Birch 7). Fouls: Northwestern 25, Jamestown 19. Fouled out: Small. Technical: Korver. Assists: Northwestern 9 (Mulder 4), Jamestown 18 (Purintun 7). Turnovers: Northwestern 22, Jamestown 9.
SIMPSON 81, BUENA VISTA 68: The Storm and Beavers played on even terms for much of the contest but Simpson pulled away late for a win in an American Rivers Conference men's basketball game played in Indianola Wednesday.
Connor Riordan scored 21 points while Adam Reiter added 19 points and 12 rebounds for Simpson, now 6-2 overall and 2-1 in the ARC.
Robert Hawkins scored 18 and Alex Rogers Jr 12 for BVU (3-3 overall and 1-1 ARC).
BUENA VISTA (68)
Robert Hawkins 8-12 2-3 18, Alex Rogers Jr 4-7 2-2 12, Michael Demers 2-7 2-3 8, DJ McNeal 3-9 0-0 7, Joe Lind 2-5 1-2 7, Dominic Sesma 2-6 0-0 5, Timothy Jeffries 1-7 2-2 4, Brendan Gary 2-3 0-0 4, Connor Winkelman 1-4 0-0 2, Noah Schmitt 0-1 1-2 1, Garrett Sittner 0-1 0-0 0, Ryan Vogelei 0-0 0-1 0, Jake Thompson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-62 10-15 68
SIMPSON (81)
Conor Riordan 9-22 2-2 21, Adam Reiter 5-8 9-12 19, Kyle Wagner 4-8 2-2 12, Ben Rajewski 3-8 3-5 10, Taylor Filbert 3-7 1-3 8, Tyler Stumbo 2-6 2-3 6, Keaton Thoms 1-1 2-2 4, Nick Janssen 0-1 2-2 2, Cayce Good 0-0 0-0 0, John Barbee 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 27-65 23-31 81
Halftime - tied at 35. 3-point shooting: Buena Vista 8-26 (Hawkins 0-1, Rogers 2-3, Demers 2-7, McNeal 1-3, Lind 2-5, Sesma 1-3, Jeffries 0-1, Winkelman 0-1, Schmitt 0-1, Sittner 0-1), Simpson 4-19 (Riordan 1-6, Wagner 2-4, Rajewski 1-5, Filbert 0-2, Janssen 0-1, Barbee 0-1). Fouled out - Wagner, Reiter, McNeal. Rebounds: Buena Vista 36 (Hawkins 6), Simpson 48 (Reiter 12). Assists: Buena Vista 12 (Hawkins 3), Simpson 14 (Riordan, Rajewski 4). Turnovers: Buena Vista 12, Simpson 14. Total fouls: Buena Vista 24, Simpson 17