MITCHELL, S.D. -- Ty Hoglund poured in a game-high 30 points and the No. 18 Tigers handed the No. 2 Mustangs their first loss of the Great Plains Athletic Conference season, 86-82, in a men's basketball game played at the Corn Palace here Wednesday.
Nick Harden also scored 13 points, Aaron Ahmadu 12 and Tristan Teichmeier 11 for the Tigers (13-4 overall and 7-3 GPAC). DWU led 44-43 at the intermission.
All five starters scored in double figures for the Mustangs (14-1 overall and 8-1 GPAC) with Brody Egger scoring 20 points to lead the way. Tyler Borchers also chipped in 15 points, Zach Imig 12, Alex Borchers 11 and Matt Hahn 10 for Morningside.
MORNINGSIDE (82)
Brody Egger 7-13 3-3 20, Zach Imig 2-7 8-8 12, Alex Borchers 5-8 0-0 11, Matt Hahn 4-13 0-1 10, Tyler Borchers 7-13 1-3 15, Pierce Almond 3-4 0-0 9, Ben Hoskins 0-1 0-0 0, Jeff Widhelm 0-1 1-2 1, Andrew Semadeni 0-1 0-0 0, Trystan Cummins 0-1 0-0 0, Trey Brown 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 30-65 13-17 82.
DAKOTA WESLEYAN (86)
Nick Harden 5-10 3-6 13, Collin Kramer 3-7 0-0 8, Aaron Ahmadu 5-9 1-2 12, Samuel McCloud 3-6 0-0 9, Ty Hoglund 10-17 5-6 30, Koln Oppold 0-4 0-0 0, Tristan Teichmeier 4-7 3-7 11, Cooper Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Mason Larson 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 31-65 12-21 86.
Halftime – DWU 44, Morningside 43. 3-point shots – Morningside 9-26 (Egger 3-9, Imig 0-2, A. Borchers 0-2, Hahn 2-6, T. Borchers 0-1, Almond 3-4, Hoskins 0-1), DWU 12-34 (Harden 0-2, Kramer 2-6, Ahmadu 1-3, McCloud 3-6, Hoglund 5-11, Oppold 0-2, Larson 1-4). Fouled out – None. Rebounds – Morningside 38 (T. Borchers 9), DWU 35 (Kramer 9). Assists – Morningside 10 (Imig 3, Hahn 3), DWU 13 (Ahmadu 5). Turnovers – Mornigside 10, DWU 11. Total fouls – Morningside 20, DWU 14.
BRIAR CLIFF 111, MIDLAND 90: Jay Wolfe scored 38 points and Eric Freidel added 32 as the No. 6 Chargers outscored the Warriors in a Great Plains Athletic Conference men's basketball game played in Fremont, Neb. Wednesday.
Wolfe missed just two of 17 shots from the floor while Freidel was 11 for 17 from the field and hit six 3-point shots. Jackson Lamb also scored 24 points for BCU (13-3 overall and 7-2 GPAC). Bryce Parsons scored 27 points to lead Midland (8-10 overall and 3-6 GPAC).
BRIAR CLIFF (111)
Jay Wolfe 15-17 6-6 38, Ethan Freidel 11-17 4-4 32, Jackson Lamb 7-11 6-6 24, Kyle Boerhave 4-4 0-0 8, Nic Lutmer 1-3 0-0 3, Jaden Kleinhesselink 1-6 2-2 4, Austin Roetman 1-3 0-0 2, Sammy Green 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 40-63 18-18 111.
MIDLAND (90)
Bryce Parsons 12-21 3-4 27, Malik Martin 5-11 4-4 14, Reggie Gradwell 4-10 0-0 12, Bowen Sandquist 4-11 0-0 12, Luke Cadzow 2-4 0-0 6, Dillon Faubel 4-8 0-0 9, Laurence Merritt 2-2 0-0 5, Isaiah Workman 2-3 0-0 4, Sam Brown 0-0 1-2 1, Tyler Craven 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-70 8-10 90.
Halftime – Briar Cliff 55, Midland 53. 3-point shots – Briar Cliff 13-21 (Freidel 6-10, Lamb 4-6, Wolfe 2-2, Lutmer 1-1, Kleinhesselink 0-1, Green 0-1), Midland 12-27 (Parsons 0-1, Gradwell 4-9, Sandquist 4-10, Cadzow 2-4, Faubel 1-2, Merritt 1-1). Fouled out – None. Rebounds – Briar Cliff 27 (Wolfe 6), Midland 24 (Parsons 10). Assists – Briar Cliff 17 (Wolfe 4, Kleinhesslink 4), Midland 18 (Parsons 7). Turnovers – Briar Cliff 8, Midland 6. Total fouls – Briar Cliff 10, Midland 18.
NEBRASKA WESLEYAN 83, BUENA VISTA 59: Defending Division III men's champion Nebraska Wesleyan stayed unbeaten with a convincing win over the Beavers in a American Rivers Conference men's basketball game played in Storm Lake Wednesday.
Ryan Garver had 23 points and Cooper Cook 20 to lead Nebraska Weslyean, now 11-0 overall and 2-0 in the ARC. Timothy Jeffries had 10 points to lead the Beavers (7-5 overall and 1-2 ARC).
NEBRASKA WESLEYAN (83)
Ryan Garver 9-10 2-2 23, Cooper Cook 8-11 0-0 20, Clay Reimers 1-5 4-4 6, Nate Bahe 5-9 0-0 12, Nate Schimonitz 2-4 0-0 4, Austin Hall 1-2 0-1 2, Cordell Gillingham 1-1 1-2 4, Ty Bardsley 0-1 0-0 0, Jake Scheef 0-0 0-0 0, Pete Ackerman 0-3 0-0 0, Connor Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Payton Priest 0-1 0-0 0, Ryan Kannengieter 1-2 0-0 2, Patrick Sullivan 1-3 0-0 2, Dylan Dirks 3-5 0-0 8. Totals 32-57 7-9 83
BUENA VISTA (59)
Connor Winkelman 1-1 0-0 3, Robert Hawkins 3-4 1-2 8, Michael Demers 3-6 2-3 8, Joe Lind 1-3 2-2 4, Timothy Jeffries 2-8 5-5 10, Garrett Sittner 3-4 0-0 9, Lincoln Rock 0-0 0-0 0, DJ McNeal 1-6 0-0 2, Alex Rogers Jr 2-5 0-1 4, Ryan Vogelei 0-0 0-0 0, Jake Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Ethan Wallace 2-3 0-0 5, Jacob Privia 0-0 0-0 0, Brendan Gary 2-2 2-3 6, Noah Schmitt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-43 12-16 59
Hafltime - Nebraska Wesleyan 47, Buena Vista 17. 3-point shooting - Nebraska Wesleyan 12-31 (Garver 3-3, Cook 4-7, Reimers 0-3, Bahe 2-5, Schimonitz 0-2, Gillingham 1-1, Bardsley 0-1, Ackerman 0-1, Priest 0-1, Kannengeiter 0-1, Sullivan 0-2, Dirks 2-4), Buena Vista 7-23 (Winkelmen 1-1, Hawkins 1-1, Demers 0-1, Lind 0-2, Jeffries 1-4, Sittner 3-5, McNeal0-4, Rogers 0-3, Wallace 1-2). Fouled out - none. Rebounds - Nebraska Wesleyan 25 (Garver 8), Buena Vista 26 Hawkins 5). Assists - Nebraska Wesleyan 21 (Hall 7), Buena Vista 16 (Winkelman 4). Turnovers - Nebraska Wesleyan 15 Buena Vista 27. Total fouls - Nebraska Wesleyan 15, Buena Vista 10
DORDT 91, CONCORDIA 73: Zach Bussard came off the bench to score 20 points and paced the Defenders to a Great Plains Athletic Conference men's basketball win over the Bulldogs in a game played in Sioux Center Wednesday.
Chad Barkema also scored 17 points and Garrett Franken 12 for Dordt (12-6 overall and 5-4 GPAC). Brevin Sloup and Carter Kent scored 15 points apiece for Concordia (8-9 overall and 1-8 GPAC).
CONCORDIA (73)
Tanner Shuck 1-2 0-0 3, Brevin Sloup 6-13 0-0 15, Grant Wragge 1-3 0-0 2, Sammy Adjei 6-11 0-0 12, Klay Uher 1-4 0-0 3, Gage Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Tanner Wubbels 0-0 2-2 2, Nate Middleton 0-1 0-0 0, Justin Wiersema 3-7 0-0 8, Carter Kent 5-11 2-2 15, Nick Cito 2-4 1-2 6, Chance Sterling 2-4 2-3 7. Totals 27-61 7-9 73
DORDT (91)
Alec Henrickson 2-6 2-2 8, Zach Bussard 7-9 6-7 20, Josh VanLingen 3-6 2-2 8, Chandler Brunsting 3-5 0-0 6, Chad Barkema 8-12 1-2 17, Dustin Marra 0-0 0-0 0, Jesse Jansma 1-4 4-4 7, Ben Gesink 1-3 0-0 2, Kendrick VanKekerix 0-0 1-2 1, Isaac Prewitt 1-1 0-0 3, Lee VandeKamp 0-0 0-0 0, Garrett Franken 5-7 2-3 12, Caleb Harmsen 0-0 0-0 0, Cooper Ross 2-2 2-2 7. Totals 33-55 20-24 91
Halftime - Dordt 47, Concordia 40. 3-point shooting - Concordia 12-28 (Shuck 1-2, Sloup 3-7, Wragge 0-1, Adjei 0-1, Uher 1-2, Middleton 0-1, Wiersema 2-4, Kent 3-6, Cito 1-2, Sterling 1-2), Dordt 5-12 (Henrickson 2-6, VanLingen 0-1, Brunsting 0-1, Jansma 1-2, Prewitt 1-1, Ross 1-1). Rebounds - Concordia 19 (Uher 4), Dordt 35 (Bussard 8). Fouls - Concordia 21, Dordt 13. Fouled out - none. Assists - Concordia 14 (Sloup 3, Wragge 3, Cito 3), Dordt 17 (Brunsting 5). Turnovers - Concordia 15, Dordt 16.