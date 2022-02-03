Men's basketball: Dordt comes from behind to clip Mustangs

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa – DeWitt Gymnasium has long been considered a fantastic basketball venue.

And, when it’s rockin’ like it was Wednesday night, that only adds to the ambiance.

Dordt University students spilled onto the court to help celebrate after a come-from-behind 75-74 men’s basketball victory over Morningside.

Bryce Coppock converted two free throws with 2.6 seconds left, giving the Defenders their only lead of the second half.

Morningside, which led 70-62 with 3:50 left in the game, had the last chance to win, but a desperation heave from three-quarter court fell short.

Coppock was fouled while attempting a shot in the final seconds. The two free throws capped a 16-point, four rebound and three assist performance for the sophomore from Hawarden, Iowa.

“I just tried to clear my head as much as possible,” Coppock said. “To say that I really know what’s going on when I’m up there at the line would probably be a lie. It’s just a blur. You just have to calm yourself down as much as you can.”

Dordt picked up its fourth straight win, moving to 17-7 overall and tied for fourth in the Great Plains Athletic Conference at 9-6.

Morningside (12-8, 9-6) led 48-40 after a first half in which the Mustangs shot 57 percent from the field and Dordt 68 percent. It stayed in front most of the remainder of the contest, taking a 70-62 lead on the second of two straight baskets by Joey Skoff with 3:50 remaining.

Dordt, though, scored the next six points on a free throw by Coppock, a 3-pointer by Cade Bleeker and a putback by Josh Baugher. Morningside’s Ely Doble made the second of two free throws with 1:46 left, giving his team a 71-68 lead.

That’s when Bleeker rained one in from long range, tying the score and sending the Dordt fans into a frenzy.

However, Trey Powers answered with a step back 3-pointer for the Mustangs at the 1:12 mark. After Bleeker made the first of two free throws, Dordt got the ball back when Baugher partially blocked a layup attempt with 25 seconds left.

The Defenders ran the clock down and called time out with 10.3 ticks remaining. Coppock got the ball in his hands and was fouled while taking a shot with 2.6 seconds left.

Morningside called two timeouts to set up a potential game-winning shot, but an inbounds pass from under its own basket sailed out of bounds without being touched.

That gave Dordt the ball and Bleeker was immediately fouled. However, he missed both free throw attempts with 1.9 seconds left and the Mustangs had one more chance to win.

Powers got the rebound and dribbled as far as he could. His long attempt from well short of half-court was on line, but fell short.

“We’ve been in this situation all year,” Coppock said. “For a young group of guys we’ve been in a lot of tight games and I think that showed tonight. We never dropped our head when things went wrong and at the end we were able to pull it off.”

Bleeker, a junior from Sioux Center, Iowa, led Dordt with 18 points and six rebounds. Lightning-quick freshman Luke Rankin contributed 12 points and five assists.

“Our guys have been resilient all year long,” Dordt coach Brian Van Haaften said. “We’ve been down at halftime every game. It just takes our young guys a little time to get used to a game, but they did it tonight.

“Cade Bleeker made a couple of big shots and we got him the right pass late in the game. It was great execution on the last play of the game. Bryce got himself free a little bit and I guess he got fouled. It was a great job by our guys, 70-62 against a team like Morningside it’s a tough go.”

The win was the first for Dordt over the Mustangs since Jan. 11, 2017.

Doble, filling in admirably for the injured Trey Brown, scored 18 points and pulled down 11 rebounds. Aidan Vanderloo added 14 points for the Mustangs, while Will Pottebaum came off the bench to tally 14 points.

“You have to finish games and finish possessions and too often we didn’t do that,” Morningside Coach Trent Miller said. “We were reaching instead of using our chest and Dordt was getting the ball in the places we didn’t want it in the paint. I thought we took some quick shots offensively. We’re at our best when the ball is moving inside and out and working it around in that possession.

“We talk about it often, it’s not over until it’s over. We have to finish possessions and finish games. We have to grow there.”

Morningside won’t have long to lick its wounds, hosting GPAC leader Briar Cliff on Saturday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0