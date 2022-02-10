Men's basketball roundup: Dordt ekes out Mount Marty in overtime

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — The Dordt University men's basketball team scored 10 straight points in overtime en route to a 76-67 win over Mount Marty on Wednesday.

That 10-0 run happened throughout the final 3 minutes, 9 seconds of the five-minute overtime period.

Jackson Louscher started off the run with a conventional 3-point play that put the Defenders up for good.

Bryce Coppock scored four of the next five points, including a 3-pointer with 56 seconds left.

Luke Rankin and Coppock made four straight free throws to seal the win.

The Defenders led by 11 with 6:19 left in regulation, as Coppock made a basket. That was their largest lead of the night.

The Lancers scored 10 of the next 11 points. Later on, Tyrell Harper made a free throw with 5 seconds left that sent the game to overtime.

Coppock led the Defenders with 27 points and he made four 3s.

Cade Bleeker scored 12 points, all in regulation.

Dakota Wesleyan 92, Northwestern 86: Alex Van Kalsbeek reached a new career-high in points on Wednesday, as the sophomore scored 38 points in the loss.

Van Kalsbeek made 16 shots and was a perfect 6-for-6 from the free-throw line.

Three fellow Raiders joined Van Kalsbeek in double digits on the night.

Noah Slagter had 13 points and a game-high seven assists. Both Trent Hilbrands and Grant DeMeulenaere both had 11 points.

Buena Vista 106, Simpson 81: The Beavers made 52 percent of their shots in the big win on Wednesday.

Zane Neubaum scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds while Michael Demers added 19 points and seven assists to help lead the offensive explosion for the Beavers.

BVU never slowed down in the second half as the lead grew to 30 with over 7:00 remaining and the team reached the century mark for the second time this season with 5:00 still to play en route. The Beavers also scored 102 points during a road win over UW-Stout back on November 19.

