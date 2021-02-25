 Skip to main content
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Wayne State holds off St. Cloud State
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Jordan Janssen scored 20 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead Wayne State to a 73-70 win over St. Cloud State in a Northern Sun Conference men's basketball quarterfinal game played in Sioux Falls Thursday.

The Wildcats held off a late rally by the Huskies, forcing a an off-balance shot at the buzzer to end the game.

Alec Millender also had 12 points for Wayne State (12-6 overall and 11-4 NSIC). The Wildcats, winners of the South Division of the Northern Sun, will face either Moorhead State or Minnesota State in a semifinal match 7 p.m. Saturday.

