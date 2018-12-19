HONOLULU, Hawaii – Sierra Mitchell had it going from long range here Wednesday.
The Morningside College sophomore nailed 10 3-point shots and poured in 35 points, leading the Mustangs to a 100-59 women’s basketball rout of John Brown at the Hoop N’ Surf Classic.
Actually, the entire Morningside team had it dialed in from the arc, raining in a school-record tying 21 3-pointers. That tied the single-game record set against Nebraska Wesleyan on Feb. 2, 2013.
Mitchell hit 10 of 18 threes, tying the school single-game mark set by Laura Nelson against Dakota State on Dec. 30, 2008.
Former West Sioux High School standout Taylor Rodenburgh came off the bench to make 4 of 6 treys and score 14 points as the Mustangs (10-3) reached 100 for the second time this season.
Morningside hit six 3-pointers in the first quarter, five in the second, six in the third and four in the fourth, finishing 21-for-37. The Mustangs bolted to a 33-18 lead after one quarter and held a 54-33 halftime advantage.
They play Lake Forest College here today.