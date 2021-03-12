Morningside basketball teams back at NAIA tournament yet again

“They get it,” Sykes said. “They’ve been around success for the previous three years, and they know what it takes. They do a good job of leading our young guys into the right habits and work ethics.”

The Morningside men will play the winner of Friday night’s game between Thomas More (Kentucky) and Union (Kentucky), which finished after the Journal’s print edition deadline.

While Sykes has been at Morningside a long time, Sale has been there even longer.

Now in his 20th season as the Mustangs’ women's coach, Sale is one of just five active NAIA coaches with at least 600 wins, and holds the program record with a winning percentage of .772.

Aside from his first season with the program, when it played at the NCAA Division II level, Sale has led the team to the NAIA National Tournament in every season of his two-decade tenure.