Morningside basketball teams back at NAIA tournament yet again

SIOUX CITY — Been there, done that.
The NAIA National Basketball Tournament is not a strange or new experience for either of the Morningside College basketball programs. With each team led by a highly-successful longtime head coach, the Mustangs have been a familiar sight in the postseason for their NAIA hardwood foes.
Morningside men’s coach Jim Sykes, in his 17th and final season as the head coach, has led his team to a No. 12 national ranking and a 20-5 overall record going into its opening round game on Saturday in Crestview Hills, Kentucky.
For the Morningside women, head coach Jamie Sale has the Mustangs playing in the NAIA Division II tournament for the 22nd time. The team is currently ranked No. 7 in the country, with a 26-2 overall record.
While both Sykes and Sale have been to this point many times before, the experience of postseason basketball is just as special as ever. But with the new postseason format, it feels a bit strange.
This year, due to COVID-19 precautions, 48 teams will battle for the national title instead of the usual 64. Additionally, the opening rounds of the tournament this season consist of three-team pods, with the No. 1 seed receiving a first-round bye.
The winner of each pod then advances to the 16-team national championship final site, which will be held in Kansas City, Mo. for the men, while the women will play in Sioux City.
Sykes is soaking this postseason in, knowing that this will be his last go-around.
Late last year, Sykes announced that he will be stepping down as head coach after the conclusion of the season in order to focus on his new duties as the school’s athletic director, after which assistant coach Trent Miller will take the reins.
Sykes is the program’s all-time winningest head coach, and has led the team to 14 winning seasons in his 17 years at the helm.
“I really haven’t had a lot of time to let it sink in,” Sykes said of coaching in his final postseason. “I’m sure at some point it will hit me, and hit me pretty hard. But the program is in good hands with Coach Miller. We’ve got a good recruiting class coming in.”
The team is led by its two seniors, Zach Imig and Trey Brown, who were both named to the GPAC All-Conference First Team this season, with Imig earning Defensive Player of the Year honors.
The Mustangs’ two most recent losses, which came on Feb. 20 and Feb. 24 to Northwestern College and Mount Marty University, marked the first time that the pair had ever lost two consecutive games.
“They get it,” Sykes said. “They’ve been around success for the previous three years, and they know what it takes. They do a good job of leading our young guys into the right habits and work ethics.”
The Morningside men will play the winner of Friday night’s game between Thomas More (Kentucky) and Union (Kentucky), which finished after the Journal’s print edition deadline.
While Sykes has been at Morningside a long time, Sale has been there even longer.
Now in his 20th season as the Mustangs’ women's coach, Sale is one of just five active NAIA coaches with at least 600 wins, and holds the program record with a winning percentage of .772.
Aside from his first season with the program, when it played at the NCAA Division II level, Sale has led the team to the NAIA National Tournament in every season of his two-decade tenure.
“We’ve had a really good run of good teams,” Sale said. “I think sometimes we take it for granted that we are going to be in, but it's still hard to get there, and you have to play really well all year in a great conference. I think it says a lot for the players that we’ve had, that we’ve been able to maintain that consistency and always stay in the tournament.”
This season, the Mustangs have been led on offense by senior Sierra Mitchell, the Great Plains Athletic Conference Player of the Year. Mitchell had 497 total points this season, and averaged 17.8 points per game.
Along with Mitchell, Sale credits the rest of the seniors, in Grace Meyer, Tayte Hansen, and Faith Meyer, for helping get the team back to its familiar position in the postseason tournament.
“Those seniors have done a great job of making sure our team is improved,” Sale said. “It’s one of the most unified teams I’ve ever coached. They love playing together, and they get along.”
On Saturday, the Morningside women will play Saint Xavier, a team that ranks third in the nation in scoring. It will be an admittedly tough matchup, but Sale is confident that his team can be competitive against the Cougars.
“We’re going to have to play really well defensively,” Sale said. “It’s two programs that have done really well in the nation tournament before, and so it should be a really good game.”