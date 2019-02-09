SIOUX CITY – Saturday was a day of celebration for the Morningside College men’s basketball team.
The Mustangs were presented with their second straight Great Plains Athletic Conference regular season championship trophy, then proceeded to hand crosstown rival Briar Cliff a 97-79 setback in front of a near capacity crowd at Allee Gym.
It was a typical day at the office, so to speak, for a talented Morningside squad ranked No. 2 in NAIA Division II. All five starters scored in double figures in the Mustangs’ 10th consecutive victory and they sent their three seniors out in style with a dominating performance.
“That was awesome, I really don’t even know how to put it in words,” said Brody Egger, the only senior starter who tossed in 17 points in his final regular season home game. “We played really good defense and that’s been the key the whole year. And, again, we always have new guys stepping up. It’s just great having new guys every game step up.”
Egger left to a standing ovation late in the game, canning a 3-pointer just before heading to the bench.
Morningside (24-1, 17-1) clinched the title with a win on Wednesday and played the part in every way Saturday.
The Mustangs shot a blistering 61 percent from the field and it was hard to find a facet of their game that wasn’t outstanding. They pulled away from a 46-40 halftime lead, shooting 66.7 percent in the second half and outscoring the Chargers 51-39.
“Briar Cliff has great shooters, you just have to try to limit their free throw attempts and two-point attempts,” Morningside Coach Jim Sykes said. “And (Jay) Wolfe is an animal. I thought the second half we did a better job of keeping him out of the paint because he is so efficient when he gets in there. But I’m proud of our guys, I thought the starters really played well.”
Junior Matt Hahn scored 17 of his 23 points in the second half, matching sophomore Zach Imig for game scoring honors. Imig was 10-for-11 from the field and Hahn 9-for-13.
GPAC Player of the Year candidate Tyler Borchers had a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds, while Alex Borchers finished with 12 points. Tyler Borchers also dished out a team-high seven assists.
Morningside opened up breathing room in the first three minutes of the second half, increasing its advantage to 57-46. Jay Wolfe had 15 of his team-high 17 points in the first half when the No. 12 Chargers battled back from an early deficit to stay within striking distance. Sammy Green also gave BCU a lift, splashing all four of his 3-pointers in the first half.
However, once the Mustangs got things rolling after intermission, there was no slowing them down.
“They make you pay for every mistake you make and they don’t beat themselves and that’s hard to play against,” Briar Cliff Coach Mark Svagera said. “You make one or two little mistakes and it can compound easily and that happened to start the second half. We got a couple baskets early but we couldn’t get a stop and they kept us at bay, took a couple tough ones and turned it over a couple times and all of a sudden it’s 20 points and you’re asking how did that happen?”
Briar Cliff (19-7, 13-6) made 12 3-pointers but hit only 13 of 34 shots in the second half. Ethan Freidel chipped in 16 points, Green 14 and Jackson Lamb 12.
Egger and classmates Pierce Almond and Andrew Semadeni were honored in pre-game ceremonies. Egger took time to reflect on his outstanding career afterwards.
“My freshman year we had a losing season and my sophomore year we were building up to this,” Egger said. “We’ve had a bunch of guys come in, know their roles, make big plays and stick with it. The reason we have a chance to do something special here is that we have so many guys like that.”
Morningside heads into road games at Doane and Jamestown to end the regular season in unfamiliar territory.
“The monkey is kind of off our back, we have never been in this situation where we don’t have to win the last two games to win the championship,” Sykes said. “We still have to have focus because you want to stay the No. 1 (GPAC tournament) seed and be a one seed at the national tournament. There’s implications to everything and we want to be playing our best basketball at the end of the year.”
Briar Cliff has one regular season game remaining at Dordt and is third in the GPAC, a half-game behind Jamestown for second.
“I’ve been so happy all year the way our guys have bounced back from losses and adversity,” Svagera said. “This is just another situation where we need to bounce back and give it all we have on Wednesday and try to put ourselves in the best situation possible down the stretch.”