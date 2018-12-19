HONOLULU, Hawaii – Morningside rolled to a 95-56 men’s basketball win over Concordia (Mich.) Wednesday at the Hoop N’ Surf Classic.
The second-ranked (NAIA Division II) Mustangs improved to 13-0 with their 20th consecutive regular-season victory.
Morningside shot 57 percent from the field and made 13 of 15 free throws and had three players reach double figures. By halftime, the Mustangs had already doubled the score on Concordia, 48-24.
Tyler Borchers and Zach Imig tallied 12 points apiece while Jeff Widhelm came off the bench to contribute a season-high 11 points. Borchers also grabbed seven rebounds and dished out four assists while Imig had six rebounds, three assists and three steals and Widhelm five caroms.
Trey Brown just missed a double-double with nine points and eight rebounds off the bench.
Matt Lockhart scored 12 points to pace Concordia.