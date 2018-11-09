SIOUX CENTER, Iowa - No. 11 Morningside got 32 points from Sierra Mitchell and fought off a second-half Dordt rally to clip the Defender 97-84 in a Great Plains Athletic Conference women's basketball game played at DeWitt Gymnasium Saturday.
The Mustangs forged a 48-40 halftime lead and moved out to a 13-point lead early in the third quarter before the Defenders went on a 9-0 run to pull within 62-60 after a basket by Rachel Evavold. Tayte Hansen answered with a traditional 3-point play for Morningside and the Mustangs led by double digits most of the final frame.
The Mustangs (4-0 overall and 2-0 GPAC) also got 16 points from Skyler Snider and 12 from Hansen. The loss was the first this season for Dordt (5-1 overall and 1-1 GPAC) who got 31 points and 12 rebounds from Erika Feenstra. Evavold also scored 14 points and Jordyn Van Maanen 10.
MORNINGSIDE (97)
Jordyn Moser 4-11 0-0 9, Sydney Hupp 2-7 0-0 4, Alexandra Gill 1-3 0-0 2, Faith Meyer 1-3 0-1 2, Sierra Mitchell 11-19 4-6 32, Tayte Hansen 3-4 5-5 12, Grace Meyer 0-2 1-2 1, Kenna Rieck 0-0 0-0 0, Skyler Snider 6-12 2-3 16, Haleigh Melstad 0-0 0-0 0, Kailey Burke 4-10 0-1 8, Sophia Peppers 3-3 0-0 6, Mady Maly 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 37-79 12-18 97
DORDT (84)
Kenzie Bousema 0-3 0-0 0, Rachel Evavold 7-9 0-0 14, Annie Rhinesmith 2-6 2-2 7, Payton Harmsen 2-7 2-2 8, Ebby Prewitt 2-2 0-0 6, Baylee Tetzlaff 0-1 0-0 0, Siennah Stamness 1-5 2-2 4, Erika Feenstra 12-16 6-12 31, Makayla DeYoung 1-3 0-0 2, Mya Chmielewski 1-3 0-0 2, Jordyn VanMaanen 3-5 3-6 10, Mari Smitsdorff 0-1 0-0 0, Faith Anderson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-61 15-24 84
Morningside;23;25;26;23;-;97
Dordt;19;21;24;20;-;84
3-pt shpooting: Morningside 11-23 (Moser 1-4, Hupp 0-1, Meyer 0-2, Mitchell 6-8, Hansen 1-2, Meyer 0-2, Snider 2-2, Maly 1-2), Dordt 7-17 (Rhinesmith 1-2, Harmsen 2-7, Prewitt 2-2, Stamness 0-3, Feenstra 1-1, VanMaanen 1-2). Rebounds: Morningside 41 (Hupp 6), Dordt40 (Feenstra 12). Fouls: Morningside20, Dordt 22. Fouled out: Snider, Stamness. Assists: Morningside 19 (Moser 5), Dordt 17 (Rhinesmith 6). Turnovers: Morningside 17, Dordt 25.
BUENA VISTA 63, IOWA WESLEYAN 46: Holly Schneider recorded a double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds as the Buena Vista women’s basketball team opened the 2018-19 season with a 63-46 win over Iowa Wesleyan on Saturday in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa.
Morgan Muhlbauer scored 14 points for Buena Vista (1-0).
Darby Massner scored 12 points for Iowa Wesleyan (0-1) and Allie Massner added 11.
Buena Vista outrebounded Iowa Wesleyan 44-27. The Beavers also scored 35 points off turnovers while Iowa Wesleyan had just 12.
BUENA VISTA (63)
Morgan Muhlbauer 5-15 4-6 14, Holly Schneider 6-21 1-2 14, McKenna Whitehill 3-3 1-1 8, Erin Streit 2-6 0-0 4, Hannah Appleseth 1-4 0-0 2, Jennifer Schneider 2-6 3-4 7, Erin Gerke 2-6 1-2 7, Cassy Miller 1-3 0-0 3, Destiny Einerwold 1-3 1-2 3, Nicole Lange 0-2 1-2 1, Jenn Poots 0-0 0-0 0, Christina Schauer 0-1 0-0 0, Kiara Sporrer 0-0 0-0 0, Jade Cunningham 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-70 12-19 63.
IOWA WESLEYAN (46)
Darby Massner 3-7 5-6 12, Allie Massner 4-8 1-2 11, Harriet Fowler 4-7 1-1 9, Sarah Kavanh 1-5 1-2 3, Jordanne Mickley 1-9 0-0 2, Deericka Martin 4-5 0-6 9, Da’Jaah Swolley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-42 8-17 46.
Buena Vista;14;9;18;22;-;63
Iowa Welseyan;6;12;16;12;-;46
3-point goals – BV 3-20 (Muhlbauer 0-2, H. Schneider 1-7, Whitehill 1-1, Appleseth 0-1, J. Schneider 0-1, Gerke 0-2, Miller 1-3, Einerwold 0-2, Lange 0-1), IW 4-13 (D. Massner 1-2, A. Massner 2-6, Kavanh 0-1, Mickley 0-2, Martin 1-2). Fouled out – BV (Streit), IW (D. Massner). Rebounds – BV 44 (H. Schneider 14), IW 27 (Kavanh 10). Assists – BV 12 (Gerke 5), IW 6 (Mickley 3). Turnovers – BV 16, IW 33. Total fouls – BV 22, IW 19.
CONCORDIA 99, BRIAR CLIFF 71: Quin Wragge scored 19 points as the top-ranked Concordia women’s basketball team defeated Briar Cliff 99-71 in a Great Plains Athletic Conference game on Friday in Sioux City.
Taylor Cockerill finished with 14 points for Concordia (6-0, 2-0), Grace Barry added 13 and Philomena Lammers added 10.
Faith Troshynski led Briar Cliff (3-2, 0-2) with 15 points. Logan Ehlers scored 14 points and Breanna Allen added 12.
Concordia finished with 26 assists and 22 turnovers while Briar Cliff had just 17 assists and committed 42 turnovers.
CONCORDIA (99)
Quinn Wragge 9-13 1-2 19, Philomena 4-10 2-6 10, Riley Sibbel 3-5 0-0 6, Taylor Cockerill 5-10 0-0 14, Grace Barry 6-10 1-1 13, Delani Fahey 3-6 0-0 9, Claire Cornell 2-3 0-1 4, Mackenzie Helman 0-4 0-0 0, Chloe Schumacher 1-1 0-0 2, Mackenzie Koepke 0-4 1-2 1, Gabby Mason 1-2 0-0 2, Rylee Pauli 0-1 0-0 0, Colby Duvel 2-5 2-3 6, Taryn Schuette 3-5 0-0 9, Elsie Aslesen 1-4 2-2 4. Totals 40-83 9-17 99.
BRIAR CLIFF (71)
Faith Troshynski 5-10 2-2 15, Taylor Vasa 2-3 2-2 6, Logan Ehlers 5-10 3-3 14, Alyssa Carley 3-5 0-0 9, Taylor Wagner 1-4 0-0 2, Jadyn Bussinger 1-3 0-0 3, Breanna Allen 2-3 7-7 12, Sarah Dreckman 1-3 2-2 4, Patricia Martinez Sanz 0-1 0-0 0, Mya Hendry 2-3 0-0 4, Anna Reifenrath 0-0 2-2 2, C.J. Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Ashley Hohenstein 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-46 18-18 71.
Concordia;24;27;17;31;-;99
Briar Cliff;15;18;21;17;-;71
3-point goals – Concordia 10-31 (Cockerill 4-7, Barry 0-2, Fahey 3-5, Cornell 0-1, Helman 0-4, Koepke 0-4, Mason 0-1, Duvel 0-2, Schuette 3-5), Briar Cliff 9-16 (Troshynski 3-6, Ehlers 1-2, Carley 3-4, Bussinger 1-1, Allen 1-2, Dreckman 0-1). Fouled out – Briar Cliff (Ehlers, Wagner). Rebounds – Concordia 36 (Lammers 7), Briar Cliff 34 (Hendry 6). Assists – Concordia 26 (Barry 6), Briar Cliff 17 (three with 3). Turnovers – Concordia 22, Briar Cliff 42. Total fouls – Concordia 17, Briar Cliff 22.
NORTHWESTERN 89, COLLEGE OF ST. MARY 44: Kassidy DeJong scored 17 points and pulled down 13 rebounds to lead the No. 8 Raiders to a win in a Great Plains Athletic Conference women's basketball game played in Orange City Saturday.
Darbi Gustafson also scored 14 points and Sammy Blum added 11 for Northwestern (4-1 overall and 1-1 GPAC). The Raiders led 49-20 at the half. Lynsey Curran had 10 points to lead the Flames (1-6 overall and 0-2 GPAC).
COLLEGE OF ST.MARY (44)
Veronica Kobza 3-7 1-1 7, Lynsey Curran 4-11 0-2 10, Ashley Nelson 1-7 0-2 2, Alyssa Laudato 3-10 0-0 6, Alleigh Gates 1-1 0-0 2, Trista Merrival 2-5 1-2 6, Amy Talavou 1-4 1-1 3, Asana King 0-0 1-2 1, Corryne Millett 2-5 1-3 5, Jay'la Brown 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 18-54 5-13 44
NORTHWESTERN (89)
Marina Keck 0-1 0-0 0, Breana Schuiteman 2-5 2-2 7, Taylor VanderVelde 1-2 0-0 2, Brooke Hunwardsen 1-2 0-0 2, Sammy Blum 3-8 2-2 11, Jada Cunningham 0-3 7-8 7, Kassidy De Jong 6-15 3-3 17, Alexis Toering 4-7 1-2 9, Devyn Kemble 1-2 0-0 3, Kailyn Groves 4-6 0-0 9, Darbi Gustafson 5-8 4-7 14, Haley Birks 2-9 3-3 8. Totals 29-68 22-27 89
St. Mary's;11;9;9;15;-;44
Northwestern;24;25;19;21;-;89
3-pt shooting:St. Mary 3-14 (Kobza 0-1, Curran 2-8, Nelson 0-2, Laudato 0-2, Merrival 1-1), Northwestern 9-27 (Keck 0-1, Schuiteman 1-3, Blum 3-7, Cunningham 0-2, De Jong 2-7, Kemble 1-2, Groves 1-2, Birks 1-3). Rebounds: St. Mary 26 (Merrival 5), Northwestern 56 (De Jong 13). Fouls: St. Mary 23, Northwestern 16. Fouled out; none. Assists: St. Mary 4 (Merrival 2), Northwestern 19 (Blum 6). Turnovers: St. Mary 22, Northwestern 14.
WAYNE STATE 69, NEBRASKA-KEARNEY 52; Halley Busse led all scorers with 17 points as she helped the Wildcats win its second game of the MIAA/NSIC Crossover Classic in women's basketball action at Rice Auditorium Saturday.
Maggie Lowe and Andrea Larson also chipped in with 11 points apiece for Wayne State (2-0). Erin Norling narrowly missed a double-double for WSC scoring nine points to go with nine rebounds. Wayne State led 28-27 at the half.
NEBRASKA-KEARNEY (52)
Maegan Holt 3-9 1-2 9, Brooke 2-3 3-4 7, Klaire Kirsch 2-8 0-0 6, Lauren O'Connell 2-4 0-0 6, Jaymie Bernbeck 3-6 0-0 6, Kelsey Sanger, 2-8 0-0 5, Shiloh McCool 1-5 3-6 5, Elisa Backes 1-1 1-2 3, Cierra Dvorak 1-5 0-0 3, Adreon Bell 1-2 0-0 2, Aspen Jansa 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 18-53 8-14 52.
WAYNE STATE (69)
Halley Busse 4-8 8-9 17, Maggie Lowe 2-5 7-10 11, Andrea Larson 2-10 6-6 11, Erin Norling 2-8 5-6 9, Haley Vesey 3-7 0-0 8, Kylie Hammer 2-4 2-2 7, Taylor Wangerin 2-5 0-0 4, Taylor Reiner 1-2 0-0 2, Autumn Mlinar 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-49 28-33 69.
Nebraska-Kearney;12;15;14;11;-;52
Wayne State;16;12;20;21;-;69
3-point goals:Nebraska-Kearney 8-28 (O'Connell 2-4, Kirsch
2-7, Holt 2-6, Sanger 1-5, Dvorak 1-3, Bell 0-1, Jansa 0-1, McCool 0-1), Wayne State 5-16 (Vesey 2-5, Larson 1-4, Hammer 1-1, Busse 1-2, Reiner 0-1, Norling 0-1, Lowe 0-2). Fouled out:none. Rebounds:Nebraska-Kearney 35 (McCool 7), Wayne State 34 (Norling 9). Assists: Nebraska-Kearney 14 (McCool 4), Wayne State, 15 (Busse 6). Total fouls: Nebraska-Kearney 25, Wayne State, 16.
Late Friday
WAYNE STATE 75, NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE 58: The Wayne State women’s basketball team opened the season with a 75-58 win over Northwest Missouri State in the MIAA/NSIC Crossover on Friday in Wayne, Nebraska.
Erin Norling scored 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Wayne State (1-0). Haley Vesey finished with 14 points and eight rebounds while Andrea Larson had 10 points and seven rebounds. Halley Busse scored 11 points.
Kendey Eaton finished with 17 points and eight assists for Northwest Missouri State (0-1).
Wayne State outrebounded the Bearcats 45-27.
NWMSU (58)
Jaelyn Haggard 6-8 0-0 16, Kendey Eaton 6-12 2-2 17, Maria Dentlinger 1-7 0-0 2, Erika Schlosser 0-1 0-0 0, Mia Stillman 3-8 1-2 7, Mallory McConkey 3-6 6-7 12, Mallory McAndrews 0-4 0-0 0, Zoie Hayward 0-2 0-0 0, Kaylani Maiava 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 21-53 9-11 58.
WAYNE STATE (75)
Maggie Lowe 2-8 0-0 5, Erin Morling 10-20 1-2 21, Halley Busse 4-7 2-4 11, Taylor Wangerin 1-5 0-0 2, Andrea Larson 3-7 4-6 10, Haley Vesey 4-8 4-5 14, Autumn Mlinar 0-1 0-0 0, Kylie Hammer 2-3 1-1 6, Elizabeth Osbourn 0-0 0-0 0, Taylor Reiner 3-6 0-1 6. Totals 29-65 12-19 75.
NWMSU;12;14;18;14;-;58
WSC;17;23;21;14;-;75
3-point goals – NWMSU 7-18 (Haggard 4-4, Eaton 3-4, Schlosser 0-1, Stillman 0-5, McAndrews 0-3, Hayward 0-1), WSC 5-16 (Lowe 1-4, Norling 0-3, Busse 1-2, Larson 0-1, Vesey 2-5, Hammer 1-1). Fouled out – none. Rebounds – NWMSU 27 (Eaton 5, McConkey 5), WSC 45 (Vesey 8). Assists – NWMSU 17 (Eaton 8), WSC 18 (Norling 5). Turnovers – NWMSU 17, WSC 14. Total fouls – NWMSU 18, WSC 16.