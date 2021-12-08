Morningside women's basketball come back from 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to topple Briar Cliff at home

SIOUX CITY – Even down 10 points in the fourth quarter, the Morningside University women’s basketball team didn’t bat an eye.

The No. 10-ranked Mustangs erased a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit at Newman Flanagan Center on Wednesday, and defeated the 20th-ranked Chargers 71-68 in the 98th meeting between the two Sioux City programs.

The Mustangs ended the game on a 17-4 run.

The Chargers were up 64-54 with around eight minutes to go, but a Sierra Mitchell 3-pointer started the run. Mitchell made four 3-pointers, all in the second half.

Mitchell also moved to the program’s No. 2 all-time scorer, reaching 2,210 during her time at Morningside. She scored a game-high 22 points.

Then, West Sioux High School grad Taylor Rodenburgh hit a conventional 3-point play and that put the Mustangs down 64-60, with 5 minutes, 18 seconds left in the game.

Rodenburgh committed her fifth foul on the following possession, so she fouled out.

Her teammates picked her up, however, as Aspen Jansa hit a deep 2-pointer with 4:28 to go.

South Sioux grad McKenna Sims hit a second-change opportunity that kept the Mustangs within two with 4:28 to go.

Usually it’s Mitchell who hits the clutch 3-pointer, but this time it was Sophia Peppers. The senior from Exira-EHK was ready to hit the go-ahead 3-pointer, as Sims kicked the ball to Peppers.

Peppers was open on the weakside wing, and she nailed the shot. Peppers’ 3 put the Mustangs up for good.

Peppers also put the Mustangs put 70-66, as she hit a layup on an out-of-bounds set with 3:14. She ended up with nine points.

Rodenburgh and Chloe Lofstrom each had 14 points. Lofstrom scored eight during the first half.

Chargers senior Madelyn Deitchler scored a team-high 13 points. Elaina Martinez had 12, all from 3-point land.

The Chargers went on a 13-4 run that spanned from the third quarter over to the fourth quarter that gave them that 10-point lead.

