Area college basketball roundup: Jamestown snaps Morningside win streak; Dordt women, men win

JAMESTOWN, N.D. – Breaking a seven-game losing streak to Morningside, the Jamestown women's basketball team recorded a 82-70 home victory Monday night.

Morningside, riding a four-game win streak into the twice-rescheduled matchup at the Great Plains Athletic Conference's northernmost site.led early, but was unable to hold off the Jimmies' sharpshooting attack. wn team

Jamestown sbot 50 percent overall and went 9-for-26 from beyond the three-point line. The hosts also made 21-of-24 attempted free throws.

Morningside, on the other hand, shot 43 percent from the floor and went 14-for-17 at the charity stripe. The Mustangs had 35 rebounds and 40 points in the paint, outworking the Jimmies below the basket.

Lilly Vollertsen led Morningside with 17 points, going 6-for-10 from the floor and 5-of-6 from the free throw line. Sophia Peppers followed with 11 second-half points, and Chloe Lofstrom netted nine.

Alexis Spier and McKenna Sims each grabbed five rebounds for the Mustangs.

Morningside, now 8-6 and 3-5 in the league, will be back on the floor in Allee Gym on Wednesday, Jan. 4, playing College of Saint Mary at 6 p.m.

Dordt 74, Grand View 49

Faith Van Holland poured in a career-high 17 points to help Dordt stay unbeaten in a non-conference battle between ranked teams in Sioux Center Monday night.

The junior made 6-of-7 field goal attempts, including 2-of-3 from the three-point line, and dished out three assists, one shy of matching her season-high.

Hayden Hansen drained all five of her three-point attempts, for a season-best 15 points. Bailey Beckman added 12 points, giving the Defenders three players in double figures.

No. 5 Dordt improved to 14-0 this season as they head into GPAC play for the duration of the regular season. The Crusaders are one of six teams still unbeaten in the NAIA.

Grand View, which had its six-game win streak snapped, lost for just the third time this season, falling to 10-3.

Dordt 108, Presentation 75

The Dordt men ran their winning streak to eight with a blowout non-conference win Monday.

Jacob Vis scored 26 points on 11-12 shooting to lead the Crusaders. Luke Rankin finished with 12 assists.

Bryce Coppock gave the Defenders the lead for good after getting fouled on a three-point shot and he made all three of his free throws with 16:30 left in the first half for an 8-5 lead. The Defenders' first double-digit lead came at 19-9 when Coppock converted a jump shot in the lane. Presentation rallied to within 32-25 with 7:17 left in the half but the Defenders outscored the visitors 28-17 to lead 60-42 at halftime.

Most of the second half was played at a 24-28 point difference with the Dordt reserves pushing the difference past 30.

Dordt improved to 13-2, while Presentation slipped to 5-8.