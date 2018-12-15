MADISON, S.D. -- Morningside’s depth played a factor Saturday afternoon in a 95-60 non-conference rout over Dakota State at the DSU Fieldhouse.
Fourteen of 15 Mustangs who Coach Jim Sykes sent into the game scored, led by Matt Hahn’s 15 points. Justin Folkers scored a game-high 23 for Dakota State, which sent eight players onto the court.
Morningside (12-0), the nation’s second-ranked NAIA Division II squad, topped 90 points for the sixth time this season. Reserves Pierce Almond and Trey Brown each tallied 12 points while Ben Hoskins also shined off the bench with 11 points.
Morningside shot 55.1 percent in the victory. Incidentally, the Mustangs are shooting 54.3 percent on the season while averaging 86.6 points per game.
Morningside will face Concordia (Neb.) on both Wednesday and Thursday at the Hoop N Surf Classic in Honolulu, Hawaii.