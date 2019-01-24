SIOUX CITY - Hastings vaulted to a 31-12 lead after one quarter and went on to upend Morningside 91-78 in a Great Plains Athletic Conference women's basketball game played at Rosen Verdoorn Sports Center Thursday.
The Broncos (12-10 overall and 8-8 GPAC) had five players scored in double digits and were led by Shandra Farmer who had 19 points. Hastings led by as many as 28 points and the Mustangs were able to come no closer than eight points in the closing seconds.
Sierra Mitchell and Sydney Hupp scored 11 points apiece to lead the Mustangs, who dropped to 17-6 overall and 9-6 in the GPAC.