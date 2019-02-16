JAMESTOWN, N.D. | Noelle Josephson’s side shot with 1:53 remaining in the game gave Jamestown’s women’s basketball team a 70-69 Great Plains Athletic Conference win over 14th-ranked Morningside Saturday afternoon.
Morningside (19-11, 11-11 GPAC) went 0-for-6 from the field following the eventual game-winning basket for Josephson, Jamestown’s leader with 13 points. Coach Jamie Sale’s Mustangs forced 29 turnovers, but committed 23 themselves.
Kailey Burke led Morningside with 13 points.
Despite losing for the fourth time in its last five games, Morningside hung onto the sixth seed in the GPAC Tournament. Morningside will play at third-seeded Dakota Wesleyan (26-4, 18-4) at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Mitchell, S.D.