JAMESTOWN, N.D. | Kevin Oberweiser scored 25 points to lead No. 15 Jamestown to an 88-75 win over No. 2 Morningside for a win in a game that wrapped up the Great Plains Athletic Conference men's basketball regular season Saturday afternoon.
The win gave the Jimmies second place all by themselves with a 15-5 mark, one better than Briar Cliff. Morningside finished 18-2 in GPAC games and are 25-2 going into the post season tournament. The Mustangs will host Concordia in the first round of the tourney 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Tyler Borchers had a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds while Alex Borchers also scored 16 points for Morningside, which trailed by double digits much of the second half after being behind 45-37 at the break.
Brody Egger hit a 3-point shot with 2:25 left to pull the Mustangs within 81-75 but had a two shots to pull closer down the stretch miss their mark.
MORNINGSIDE (75 )
Brody Egger 4-9 1-2 11, Tyler Borchers 7-12 2-2 16, Matt Hahn 1-14 4-4 6, Alex Borchers 5-6 4-4 16, Pierce Almond 3-6 0-0 9, Trey Brown 4-7 1-4 9, Zach Imig 2-12 4-6 8, Ben Hoskins 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-67 16-22 75
JAMESTOWN (88 )
Kevin Oberweiser 8-14 6-6 25, Isaiah Dobson 0-2 0-0 0, Colton Lund 0-0 0-0 0, Jon Purintun 5-10 1-1 12, Jack Frazier 1-2 2-4 4, Terrell Alfred 6-12 4-4 19, Jack Talley 8-17 1-2 20, Devan Praska 0-0 0-0 0, Brock Schrom 3-4 0-2 6, Carter Keller 0-0 0-0 0, Brady Birch 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 31-63 16-21 88
Halftime score - Jamestown 45, Morningside 37.
3-point shooting - Morningside 7-22 (Egger 2-4, Hahn 0-6, Borchers 2-2, Almond 3-6, Imig 0-3, Hoskins 0-1), Jamestown 10-26 (Oberweiser 3-7, Dobson 0-2, Purintun 1-3, Alfred 3-7, Talley 3-7). Rebounds - Morningside 40 (Borchers 11), Jamestown 37 (Talley 10, Schrom 10). Fouls - Morningside 20, Jamestown 18. Fouled out - Borchers, Dobson . Technical fouls - Talley, Brown. Assists - Morningside 8 (Imig 3), Jamestown 7 (Alfred 3). Turnovers - Morningside 14, Jamestown 15.