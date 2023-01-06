Morningside women's basketball team easily handles College of Saint Mary Flames

SIOUX CITY — Leading from the opening tipoff to the final buzzer, Morningside's women's basketball team stomped out the College of Saint Mary Flames, 83-62, on Wednesday night.

With the home victory, the Mustangs moved to 9-6 on the season and 4-5 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.

Morningside stole the ball on CSM's opening possession, with Olivia Larsen collecting the swipe and a two-point basket to give the Mustangs a 2-0 lead in the first 11 seconds of the contest.

The turnover would set the tune for the game, with the Flames committing 23 turnovers, resulting in 20 points. Morningside had 16 steals, forcing all but seven turnovers, with Sophia Peppers and Alexis Spier each swiping four balls. Larsen followed with three steals.

Spier led all scorers with 26 points, going 9-for-18 from the field. McKenna Sims followed with 15 points, and Larsen and Ella Wragge each had eight.

Peppers and Chloe Lofstrom co-led the Mustangs on the boards, each collecting seven rebounds. Six of Peppers' grabs came on the defense, while Lofstrom cleaned the offensive glass three times on the way to her seven.

Morningside continues its conference schedule on Saturday, when it travels to Fremont, Neb. to face Midland University at 2 p.m.