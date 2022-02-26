Morningside's Chloe Lofstrom hits game-winning free throw in final second over Northwestern

SIOUX CITY — After missing her first free throw, Morningside University sophomore Chloe Lofstrom took a deep breath.

She had the chance to attempt another free throw with less than a second left Saturday in a Great Plains Athletic Conference semifinal inside Allee Gymnasium.

Lofstrom ended up making the second free throw after being fouled, and the Mustangs defeated Northwestern 73-72 to the conference title game.

Lofstrom said it was the second toughest visit to the free-throw line, with the first one being when she was a sophomore at North Union High School during the state basketball tournament.

“I think I was way more nervous to shoot that one (Saturday),” said Lofstrom with a laugh. “I knew I had confidence. I’m not the best free-throw shooter on my team, but I knew I had to do this for my team.”

The situation was set up on a last-second shot attempt by Lofstrom.

Morningside was taking the ball out with .8 seconds left on the clock in front of the student section.

South Sioux High School grad McKenna Sims was taking the ball out. She waited a couple of seconds for Lofstrom to flash away from her and toward the rim, and she threw up a pass that only the 6-foot sophomore could catch.

Lofstrom went up in the air to catch the ball with two hands, and while she was in the air, the officials said that Northwestern’s Taylor VanderVelde pushed Lofstrom while in the air.

The officiating crew took a couple of minutes to decide whether the foul was called on the floor or if Lofstrom was going up for a foul.

That was important because Northwestern was not in the bonus, as it only committed two fouls during the fourth quarter.

The Morningside student section pleaded for Lofstrom to be awarded the two free throws, while down the bleachers, the fans for Northwestern couldn’t believe a foul was called in the first place.

"I was like, 'Oh boy,' but I took a deep breath," Lofstrom said. "I had to do this for them. I made it and that's all that matters now."

After about a three-minute discussion, the officials said VanderVelde fouled Lofstrom in the act of shooting.

“You know it’s not going to be easy when these two teams play each other, and I’m proud of our team; they always find a way to step out,” Morningside coach Jamie Sale said. “I told Chloe that we couldn’t lose. If she did, we were going to go to overtime. When you miss the first one, the second one is usually harder to make, and credit to her that she made it.

“I thought the chances of her missing both free throws were pretty slim,” Sale added. “You just never know how you’re going to handle that when you’re in that situation.”

The Mustangs had four ladies in double figures, led by Sierra Mitchell’s 16 points. Both Sims and Taylor Rodenburgh scored 14 while senior Sophia Peppers had 12 points.

After Lofstrom made her final free throw, the Red Raiders had a chance to respond with a game-winner of their own.

The clock had four-tenths of a second still on it, and Red Raiders coach Kristin Rotert called timeout to advance the ball past half court.

The ball was placed right in front of Northwestern’s bench, with VanderVelde taking the ball out.

The play was meant for Molly Schany, who led the Red Raiders with 26 points.

Schany started the play on the right block, with Lofstrom guarding her.

Devyn Kemble set a screen for Schany, as she moved from block-to-block, while VanderVelde was supposed to throw a ball on what you see on a fade route in football.

Kemble set a great screen on Lofstrom, paving an open spot for Schany.

VanderVelde’s throw went just a little wide, and Schany did all she could to catch it in the air and shoot it at the same time.

Schany was unable to, and the Mustangs could finally celebrate a grind-it-out win.

“My heart really breaks for our kids,” Rotert said. “They played really hard. I thought they fought like crazy. I thought both teams played incredibly hard. It was a great game to be a part of. I thought that was a tough call down the stretch. That one will probably bother me for a while.”

Before the last two dramatic plays, the game was about as close as you could ask for.

Northwestern led by as many as nine early in the second quarter, but the Mustangs caught up on a Lofstrom basket 10 seconds into the second half.

Morningside went on its own 9-0 run in the third quarter, and led by that many heading into the fourth.

Maddie Jones hit two free throws with 38 seconds left that tied the game at 72-72. The Ed Raiders outscored the Mustangs 21-13 throughout the fourth quarter.

The rebounding margin, however, wasn’t close. The Red Raiders outrebounded the Mustangs 49-33. Northwestern had 17 offensive rebounds.

“That not only gave us an edge but it kept us in the game at times,” Rotert said. “We had 17 offensive rebounds, which I think is a season-high for us. That’s effort, that’s a toughness thing. We didn’t get a shot to play again on Tuesday, but we’re excited what the future holds for us.”

Schany led the Red Raiders with 26 points and 14 rebounds.

Morningside, meanwhile, will host Dakota Wesleyan at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Allee Gym.

