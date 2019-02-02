YANKTON, S.D. | Mount Marty’s women’s basketball team is playing the spoiler role as the Great Plains Athletic Conference season comes to a close.
The Lancers posted their second win of the week over a team poised to compete in the upcoming GPAC Tournament. Jamie Tebben scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds Saturday afternoon during a 62-57 upset over No. 8 Morningside at Cimpl Arena.
Ending a five-game losing streak in the series against Morningside, Mount Marty (13-12, 7-12) held Coach Jamie Sale’s squad to just 31.3 percent shooting. Sammy Kasowski added 10 points for the Lancers, who avenged an 89-63 loss to the Mustangs.
Sydney Hupp scored 17 points and grabbed five rebounds for Morningside (18-8, 10-8), which lost for the fourth time in their last five games. Nobody else was in double-digits, including Sierra Mitchell, whose nine points included frigid 3 of 18 shooting.
Morningside will host Concordia Wednesday night.