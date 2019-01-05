SIOUX CITY | Morningside’s men’s basketball team bounced back with dominance, offensively and defensively Saturday.
Three days after their first defeat of the season, Coach Jim Sykes’ second-ranked Mustangs shot 56.3 percent while rolling to a 94-49 Great Plains Athletic Conference win over Mount Marty at Rosen Verdoorn Athletic Center.
Tyler Borchers shot 6 of 7 from the field while leading Morningside (15-1, 9-1 GPAC) with 14 points. Borchers also shined as six of his seven rebounds were of the defensive variety. He also provided two steals and two blocked shots for a defense that limited the Lancers to 37.7 field goal shooting.
Brody Egger and Zach Imig added 13 and 11 points, respectively, for the Mustangs, who improved to 8-0 while scoring over 90 points. Trey Brown shined off the bench with nine points.
Reserve Jaren Zwagerman led Mount Marty with 11 points and six rebounds.