HONOLULU, Hawaii -- Zach Imig’s three-point basket with 2:14 left gave the No. 2 Morningside men’s basketball team a late lead they maintained the rest of the way in a 66-64 escape over Concordia Ann Arbor Thursday morning at the Hoop n Surf Classic held at St. Francis High School.
Coach Jim Sykes Mustangs trailed 61-55 when Tyler Black hit a free throw to complete a three-point play after he was fouled while making a layup with 4:26 left. Fifteen seconds later, Tyler Borchers hit a layup which began an 11-3 run the Great Plains Athletic Conference leaders used to regain a lead they had lost midway through the second half.
Morningside (14-0) extended its lead to 65-62 as Brody Egger made a pair of free throws with 21 seconds left. Concordia Ann Arbor (3-12) pulled within 65-64 on Jalen Thompson’s layup with 15 seconds left, but Alex Borchers made one of two free throws with eight seconds left and Tyler Borchers blocked Thompson’s layup as time expired.
Imig and Tyler Borchers each scored 12 points for the Mustangs, who had shot 56.9 percent a day earlier in a 95-56 win over Concordia Ann Arbor. Alex Borchers added 10 points for a squad that was held 22 points below their 87.9 scoring average.
Thompson led Concordia Ann Arbor with 22 points.
Morningside is idle until Jan. 2 when it plays a GPAC game at Dakota Wesleyan.