SIOUX CITY | Morningside’s women’s basketball team followed a trend Saturday afternoon.
During five of the last eight games, Coach Jamie Sale’s squad has scored 20 or more points while racing to a first-quarter lead. Morningside bolted to a 20-5 advantage after the game’s first 10 minutes on the way to posting a 89-63 Great Plains Athletic Conference victory at Rosen Verdoorn Sports Center.
Sydney Hupp scored 14 points to lead a balanced attack for eighth-ranked Morningside (14-4, 7-4 GPAC), which won for the seventh time in the last eight games. Sierra Mitchell and reserve Taylor Rodenburgh each tallied 11 points while Sophie Peppers came off the bench for 10 points.
Fourth in the GPAC with an 80.1 scoring average, Morningside improved to 9-0 when scoring 80 or more points. Five players in the balanced offense made at least two long-range shots for a team that made 15 of 30 three-pointers.
Trailing 42-22 at halftime, Mount Marty (9-8, 3-8) shot 51.9 percent in the second half and made 11 of 22 three-point attempts. Ali Kuca led the Lancers with 16 points.