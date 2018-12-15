SIOUX CITY | Morningside College’s bench shined Saturday afternoon during a 78-74 non-conference win over Bellevue Saturday afternoon at the Rosen Verdoorn Sports Center/Allee Gym.
Taylor Rodenburgh’s game-high 19 points off the bench included 4 of 7 shooting from beyond the three-point arc. Fellow reserves Kailey Burke and Skyler Snider added 13 and 12 points, respectively, for the No. 8 Mustangs and combined on 3 of 6 three-point attempts.
Sydney Hupp added 10 points for Morningside (8-3) and was the only starter who shot above 50 percent. The other four starters combined for 3 of 21 shooting.
Morgan Cuffe scored 16 points for Bellevue (10-4), a team that was receiving votes in the latest NAIA Division II poll. Teammate Elexis Martinez added 15 points for a squad that rallied from a 58-52 deficit to to go on 7-0 run that ended on Cuffe’s layup for a 59-58 lead with 7:03 left in the game.
Snider ended the Mustangs’ drought with a layup and followed with a three-point basket. Rodenburgh hit a pair of free throws for a 70-62 lead, but Bellevue pulled within two points twice, the latest on Jamie Winkler’s layup in the closing seconds.
Mitchell’s two free throws closed the scoring for Morningside, which is idle until Dec. 19 when it plays the first of two straight days in Honolulu, Hawaii against John Brown during the Hoop N Surf Classic.