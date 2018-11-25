FREMONT, Neb. | Wilkert Event Center proved to be a great place for Morningside’s sharpshooters over the weekend.
Over the last two days at the Midland Classic, Coach Jim Sykes’ men’s basketball team shot 59.4 percent from the field. Receiving double-digit scoring from five players, the fourth-ranked Mustangs shot 57.7 percent during Sunday afternoon’s 104-75 rout over Dakota State.
Zach Imig paced Morningside (7-0) with 21 points, seven assists and three steals. Brody Egger went 3 of 8 from three-point range while adding 19 points.
Off the bench, Trey Brown went 6 of 9 from the field while providing 15 points and seven rebounds. Starters Matt Hahn and Tyler Borchers added 14 and 11 points, respectively, for a team that topped the century mark for the first time this season.
Morningside currently leads the Great Plains Athletic Conference in shooting, going 53.3 percent. The squad’s five double-digit scorers combined for 34 of 54 (62.9 percent shooting).
The Mustangs will resume GPAC action at Concordia Wednesday night.
MORNINGSIDE (104)
Brody Egger 8-13 0-0 19, Zach Imig 10-13 0-0 21, Alex Borchers 1-2 0-0 2, Matt Hahn 5-13 1-1 14, Tyler Borchers 5-6 1-2 11, Pierce Almond 2-6 0-0 5, Ben Hoskins 1-1 0-0 2, Jeff Widhelm 3-4 0-0 6, Tyler Vavrina 0-0 0-0 0, Andrew Semadeni 0-1 0-0 0, James Maher 0-1 0-0 0, Trystan Cummins 3-3 0-0 7, Ethan Wyant 1-3 0-0 2, Trey Brown 6-9 3-7 15, Andre Harris 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 45-78 5-10 104.
DAKOTA STATE (75)
Brady Elder 6-13 0-0 12, Brady Van Holland 5-12 1-2 14, Justin Folkers 5-8 1-2 13, Josh McGreal 7-13 1-4 18, Cody Muilenburg 0-0 0-0 0, Will Parry 0-1 0-0 0, Carson Rentz 1-4 0-0 3, Mitchell Biever 0-2 4-4 4, Anthony Costello 4-9 0-0 9, Tate Schwader 0-0 0-0 0, Jeff Currin 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 29-64 7-12 75.
Halftime – Morningside 50, Dakota State 44. Three-point goals – Morningside 9-28 (Egger 3-8, Hahn 3-9, Cummins 1-1, Imig 1-2, Almond 1-5, Harris 0-1, Maher 0-1, Semadeni 0-1), Dakota State 10-23 (McGreal 3-5, Van Holland 3-5, Folkers 2-3, Costello 1-3, Rentz 1-4). Rebounds – Morningside 42 (T. Borchers 8), Dakota State 26 (McGreal 7). Assists – Morningside 25 (Imig 7), Dakota State 15 (Van Holland 3). Total fouls – Morningside 15, Dakota State 9. Turnovers – Morningside 4, Dakota State 12.