WATCH NOW: First-half surge pushes Morningside men's basketball past Defenders

SIOUX CITY – This head coaching stuff is working out just fine so far for Trent Miller.

Miller, a former Morningside University player and assistant coach, took over the head men’s basketball duties from Jim Sykes, now the school’s athletic director.

The Mustangs are off to a 5-1 start under Miller and improved to 2-0 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference with an 88-75 triumph over Dordt on Wednesday at the Rosen-Verdoorn Sports Center.

“The transition has gone as well as I think it can just because I’ve been surrounded by the rest of the staff, which has been tremendous making the transition with me,” Miller said. “Coach Sykes being just up the hill in the AD’s office has been a huge resource that I lean on and having a lot of guys return has been wonderful. I’m really spoiled in year one.”

All-conference performers Trey Brown and Zach Imig decided to come back after players were granted an extra season of eligibility because of COVID-19.

The Mustangs also returned junior Will Pottebaum and sophomore Aidan Vanderloo to the starting lineup as well as a number of key reserves.

Vanderloo, a former East High standout, finished with 16 points and Pottebaum chipped in 14. Brown, meanwhile, had a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds and Joey Skoff came off the bench to tally a team-high 17 points.

Skoff was a major contributor to a first-half surge that ultimately decided the outcome. Morningside snapped a 9-9 tie with 12 unanswered points, opening up some breathing room midway through the first half.

The Mustangs used the spree to take a commanding 44-26 halftime lead and eventually led by as many as 23 points. Dordt cut it to 11 points midway through the second half, but Vanderloo scored seven points during another 8-0 Morningside run.

“We did a good job at times moving the ball from side to side, got some good looks,” Vanderloo said. “But again, there were times that we weren’t. Credit to Dordt, they competed all we wanted to down the stretch. They got it back to 11 at the blink of an eye. We’re going to take the win all night, but we have things to work on.”

Morningside shot 53 percent from the field and held a commanding 43-25 rebound advantage. The Mustangs made 16 free throws compared to four for Dordt.

“They’re so dynamic offensively, averaging 88 points a game,” Miller said. “So we were thinking if we just stay true to our defense and hopefully when they do miss we can capitalize. We got them to miss a few shots and got some transition baskets in that first-half run. I thought we got our hands on some balls in the passing lanes that allowed us to run. Our defense usually dictates our offense.”

Dordt is a young, but talented team that had won six in a row since a season-opening loss.

“They have a real good team and so do we, we’re just a little young right now,” Dordt Coach Brian Van Haaften said. “You could see our guards struggled every once in a while and sometimes you see them make great plays.

“We just have to diminish some of the plays that make us struggle a little bit. But we’re keep getting better as the year goes on.”

Junior Cade Bleeker paced the Defenders with 18 points. Sophomore guard Bryce Coppock and freshman Luke Rankin combined for 27 points.

