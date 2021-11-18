WATCH NOW: Morningside women's basketball is back on track after demolishing Dordt

Morningside's Trey Brown dribbles towards the basket as Dordt's Matt Haken defends him during Morningside University vs Dordt University basketball action in Sioux City, Iowa, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.
“We’ve kind of struggled the first four games, haven’t played well defensively, so I was obviously concerned,” Morningside coach Jamie Sale said. “Dordt was playing real well and I didn’t know if we would be able to stop them inside. We did a really good job of executing our game plan, doubling when we needed to. We’ve really been getting outrebounded, but we did a good job on the boards this time. It was by far our best game.”
Morningside, now 2-0 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference, blitzed the visiting Defenders early. The Mustangs hit their first four shots and scored on five of their first six possessions, zipping to a 12-2 lead.
Dordt never really recovered from that.
By the time the first quarter ended it was 27-13 and Morningside had doubled the score by intermission, leading 46-23. Then, to end any hopes Dordt had, the Mustangs scored on six of their first seven possessions in the third quarter.
“They just came out with such great energy and had us on our heels right from the start,” Dordt coach Bill Harmsen said. “That’s kind of been the thing with our team, we’ve been able to do that with everybody.
“I thought we were ready to go, but, man, giving up 27 points in the first quarter against a great team on the road. That’s going to be a tough haul to get back into it.”
Four of Morningside’s starters reached double figures and the other – McKenna Sims – contributed nine points, nine rebounds and seven assists.
Chloe Lofstrom, a fast-improving sophomore post, registered a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds.
“I’m definitely a lot more confident than I was last year,” said the 6-footer from Armstrong, Iowa. “I made the decision to say here over the summer and I think that really helped me mentally. I think that was my biggest thing last year. The game was a big jump from high school to college. Mentally I just wasn’t there last year, but I’m catching up now.”
Lofstrom was 6-for-10 from the field, nailing both of her 3-point attempts.
Taylor Rodenburgh paced the Mustangs with 19 points, while Sierra Mitchell added 17 points and Sophia Peppers 13 points.
Morningside was a perfect 15 of 15 from the free throw line and 10-for-29 from beyond the arc, which has been moved back a bit this season.
“That’s the best we’ve moved the ball and played together,” Sale said. “We got into too many isolation type situations the first four games. In the first half we had 16 baskets and 13 of them had assists, so we really moved the ball well and played together.”
Dordt (5-2, 0-1) had won four in a row, including a victory over fourth-ranked Marian (Ohio) last week.
The Defenders, though, shot just 39 percent from the floor and were outrebounded 43-32. Bailey Beckman was the only Dordt player in double figures with 17 points.