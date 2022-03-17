Morningside's Taylor Rodenburgh returns to normal after early-season hand injury

SIOUX CITY — For someone who is nationally-ranked in 3-point shooting, Taylor Rodenburgh still needed some confidence.

The Morningside University senior was shooting well to begin the season, but an injury held her back in the middle of the season.

She hopes to shoot well from 3-point range on Thursday when the Mustangs play Carroll of Montana at 3 p.m. at the Tyson Events Center.

The Mustangs and Saints are meeting in the Round of 16 of the NAIA women’s basketball tournament.

Morningside is seeking its fifth national championship, with its last one coming in 2015. It’s also the 20th straight season that the Mustangs are playing in the national tournament.

Rodenburgh suffered a hand injury when the Mustangs were in Puerto Rico right before the holiday break.

She fell to the floor, and she stuck out her right arm to support her fall. She felt a little bit of pain, but she didn’t think anything of it.

Turned out, Rodenburgh broke the fourth metacarpal in her right hand.

“I’ve never broken a bone before, so I didn’t really think anything about it,” Rodenburgh said. “I had to go get X-rays and it was broken. It was weird. When you break a bone, you expect to do it when you’re little because you’re messing around, but I wasn’t messing around. I broke it while playing.

“It was super unlucky,” she said. “My hand was so swollen. I thought I was fine, but I wasn’t.”

She sat out a month, and she wasn’t able to shoot like she was before her injury. Before her injury, the West Sioux High School grad was 34-for-71. There were a couple of games in there where she was 6 of 9 and 6 of 8 and there was a 3-for-5 night against Briar Cliff, too.

Rodenburgh sat out eight games while being injured and recovering from surgery. Even though the Mustangs won all eight of those games — seven against Great Plains Athletic Conference schools — Mustangs coach Jamie Sale said that the team wasn’t as good with Rodenburgh out.

Rodenburgh is able to take some pressure off 3-point specialist Sierra Mitchell and other scorers like Sophia Peppers and Chloe Lofstrom.

“Taylor is a great player, and she does everything so unselfishly,” Sale said. “She not only is one of our best scorers on our team, but in the whole conference. She can really get hot. We’re obviously not as good when we don’t have her. A lot of our losses have come when she’s not around.”

Rodenburgh had to work through getting her shot back when her hand started feeling better in late January.

When she was healthy, Sale didn’t hesitate to put her — and keep her — in the main rotation.

Sure, she didn’t shoot as well as she wanted in her first few games back. She made some shots inside the 3-point arc, but struggled from the perimeter.

It took her four-plus games to even make a 3-pointer, which came Feb. 11 against Jamestown. Her teammates and coaches encouraged her to keep shooting, even when Rodenburgh felt like the success wasn’t quite there.

“For, like, two practices, I would just airball it,” Rodenburgh said. “It was really frustrating, but it came back. I would say it took about a good month where my shot was back to normal.”

Rodenburgh has a seven-game streak where she has made at least one 3-pointer. She has made multiple 3s in six of those seven games.

During Saturday’s win over St. Francis (Ill.) that qualified the Mustangs to play downtown this week, the Falcons grad hit four 3s.

“It was more of a mental thing that it would take time to come back,” Rodenburgh said. “I feel pretty much back to normal.”

Rodenburgh does all this, by the way, coming off the bench. She’s not a starter. She’s the Mustangs’ sixth woman, especially since her return.

Sale thought that Rodenburgh could play a stronger role coming off the bench since her return on Jan. 26.

“I have so much respect for her, because she did accept her role right away,” Sale said.

She did start in the first 12 games of the season, but Rodenburgh accepted her role.

“I do embrace it and I’ve embraced it for a couple years now,” she said. “Depending on how well I play, Jamie will keep me in for as long as I can play.”

Scouting Carroll

The Saints’ two leading scorers are their 5-foot-9 guards, Danielle Wagner and Christine Denny.

Wagner leads Carroll with 13.4 ppg, while Denny has averaged 12.4 ppg.

The Saints also have size. They have seven players on their roster listed at 5-10 or taller.

The Mustangs have seen big teams before, and they’ll use that experience going into Thursday’s game.

“It’s been a battle never seeing these girls before and finding out what they do best,” Peppers said. “It’s been hard and it’s been a drag and we’ve worked hard. They do have a height advantage and that’s just something we’re going to have to work with. We’re going to have to run a lot and play our game and push the ball.”

Rebounding will be a big key on Thursday, said Sale.

“We need to rebound well, and we need to use our athleticism a little bit,” Sale said. “Hopefully we get it up tempo and shoot the ball well. It’s not anything we’re not used to. We need to take care of rebounding. If we don’t rebound well, we’re probably not going to win the game.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.