Mount Marty names Collin Authier as new men's basketball coach

Movie critic Bruce Miller says “The Boss Baby: Family Business” is the sequel to a film that didn’t need a sequel. Alec Baldwin doesn’t get as much time as you’d think as Boss Baby Ted but that’s OK. Amy Sedaris is so delightfully good – and childlike – she could eat him for lunch.

The Mount Marty University basketball program announced on Thursday that it had selected Collin Authier as its new men's head basketball coach.

Authier comes to Mount Marty after seven seasons at Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. where he spent the past seven years, first as a lead assistant, and then as associate head coach.

In his tenure with Augustana, the Vikings made three appearances at the NCAA Division II national tournament, and won the 2016 Division II National Title. Before that, Authier spent three seasons as an assistant to the head coach at Division I Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

Authier has a college coaching record of 151-57, and is the 11th men's basketball coach in Mount Marty program history.

"We wanted a leader and a good basketball coach,” Mount Marty interim athletic director Andy Bernatow said. “When we started the search, we had conversations with players, alumni, athletic staff and administration. In every conversation, the importance of leadership and the right community fit came to the forefront. I’m happy we’ve found that with Coach Authier.”

Authier replaces former head coach Todd Lorensen, who left the program after two seasons.