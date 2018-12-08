SIOUX CITY - Morningside used its final Great Plains Athletic Conference game on the 2018 calendar to snap a two-game women's basketball losing streak clipping Jamestown 69-60 at Rosen- Verdoorn Sports Center Saturday afternoon.
The No. 9 (NAIA Division II) Mustangs used the 1-2 scoring punch of Sydney Hupp and Sierra Mitchell to generate much of their offensive efforts. Hupp had 15 points and Mitchell 14 with each scoring 10 points in the first half.
Reserve Taylor Rodenburgh, a former West Sioux High School standout, was Morningside's leading rebounder with eight caroms and she also scored eight points. Skyler Snider, another reserve off Coach Jamie Sale's bench, also had nine points in just over 15 minutes of playing time.
Morningside led by as many as 16 points in the second quarter and carried a 41-28 lead into the intermission. The Mustangs held a double digit lead throughout the second half until Jamestown pulled to within 68-60 on a 3-point shot by Paige Schmidt with 12 seconds left.
Noelle Josephson had a double-double to lead Jamestown (5-7 overall and 2-6 GPAC) scoring 16 points to go with a dozen rebounds. Schmidt also had 13 points and Jory Muller 11 for the Jimmies, playing in their first season as a GPAC entrant.
Morningside (8-3 overall and 6-3 GPAC) bounced back from consecutive losses to No. 12 Hastings and No. 25 Midland and will have a non-conference game with Bellevue next Saturday before heading to play in the Hoop N Surf Classic in Honolulu Dec. 19-20.
The Mustangs will face John Brown University and Lake Forest (Ill.) while on Oahu before returning home to host the Morningside Holiday Classic Dec. 29 and 30. Haskell Indian Nations and Grand View will comprise the opponents.
Morningside's next GPAC action will be Jan. 2 when it hosts defending national champion Dakota Wesleyan, currently ranked No. 2 among NAIA squads.