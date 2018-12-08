SIOUX CITY – Every time Jamestown went on a run, the Mustangs had an answer.
Tyler Borchers scored 25 points and the second-ranked (NAIA Division II) Morningside men’s basketball team won its 18th straight game in the regular season with an 87-79 victory over Jamestown in a Great Plains Athletic Conference game at the RVSC-Allee Gym here Saturday.
“We had an advantage inside and whenever we got in trouble we usually could find Trey (Brown) or Tyler to dump it to,” said Morningside Coach Jim Sykes. “Then when they’d run someone at them we could find someone streaking to the basket.”
Brown came off the bench to spell Borchers and finished with 14 points.
“Trey is a heck of a player,” said Borchers. “He put on some good weight this offseason and he took care of business tonight.”
Morningside (11-0, 8-0 GPAC) led the entire game, scoring first on a Brody Egger layup to take a 2-0 lead. Jamestown (11-3, 5-3) trimmed the lead to four points twice in the second half and to five points with 4:55 left in the game. The Mustangs responded with a 3-pointer from Matt Hahn, a defensive stop and then a layup from Borchers to take a 71-61 lead with 3:42 left in the game.
“That was really deflating for them because they had energy and they were into it,” said Sykes. “They had it close and if they could have cut it to three, then it’s anybody’s game. We were able to get it to 10.”
Jamestown did cut it to six points with just 12 seconds remaining on a 3-pointer from Jon Purintun, but Morningside’s Andrew Semadeni made a pair of free throws to finalize the scoring at 87-79.
“We were up 13 with 55 seconds left,” said Sykes. “We knew they wouldn’t go away. That’s not who they are. They played for 40 minutes and played their tails off. The only time they’re going to quit playing is when the horn goes off. We need to do a better job of cleaning things up, but we’ll take an eight-point win any time we can.”
Sykes pointed to missed free throws (Morningside made 19 of 32) and turnovers (the Mustangs committed 17) from Morningside as things that helped keep the game close.
“Shooting free throws as poorly as we are is going to hurt us,” said Sykes. “We’ve definitely got to do a better job at that. Part of that may have been we shot a lot of free throws down the stretch, and maybe we lost our edge because we had the lead and were waiting for the buzzer to sound.”
“We had 17 turnovers which is entirely too many,” continued Sykes. “We were sloppy with the ball. The way they play defensively, it wasn’t like they were denying the ball or pressuring us and forcing us into turnovers. It was just a lot of silly stuff we were doing and we’ve got to get better at that.”
In a game of contrasting styles, Morningside banged away inside while Jamestown attempted 34 3-pointers, the Mustangs outscored Jamestown 54-32 in points in the paint.
“Our guys did a good job of finding me when I had someone on my back,” said Borchers. “If they started to bring a double team I’d try to find the open guy. We just really moved the ball well on offense and it opened up some spots for me.”
Purintun had 33 points for the normally high-scoring Jamestown offense. Kevin Overweiser came in averaging 20.2 points per game, but Morningside held him to just two points on 1 of 10 shooting from the floor.
“Jamestown was averaging 95 points per game coming into today and scared the hell out of me to be honest with you,” said Sykes. “Purintun showed what he was capable of getting 33. We did a really good job on Oberweiser who was their leading scorer coming into the game. That probably was the difference. If he was going to go off, we were going to have a hard time staying with them.”
The Mustangs made 32 of 52 field goals in the game (.615) and 4 of 9 from deep (.444). Jamestown made 31 of 66 (.470) field goals and just 10 of 34 (.294) from 3-point range.
Zach Imig finished with 14 points for Morningside. Hahn scored 11 points and Egger had 10.
Terrell Alfred tossed in 19 for Jamestown and Brady Birch added 11.
Morningside now has a week off for finals week and then plays at Dakota State on Saturday.
“By the time we get to practice on Friday, I think we’ll be able to lock in and focus on Dakota State because everyone will be done with finals then,” said Sykes.