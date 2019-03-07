COLLEGE OF OZARKS 91, KANSAS WESLEYAN 51
No. 5 College of Ozarks closed out first round action with a 91-51 rout of Kansas Wesleyan Thursday.
Cassidy Johnson had 21 points and Kelsie Cleeton 19 for the Bobcats, who led 25-16 after one quarter then went on a 31-9 run in the second period to lead 56-25 at the break. Now 30-3, College of Ozarks won for the 14th straight time and will take on Hastings in second-round action late Friday.
Gabbie Miller had 13 points and Amanda Hill 10 for the Coyotes, who end their season with a 21-12 mark.