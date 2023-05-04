The University of Nebraska men's basketball team will make another trip to Sioux Falls to play on Hastings Court at the Sanford Pentagon.

The Cornhuskers will take on the Oregon State Beavers in a non-conference game on Nov. 18.

Ticket information will be made available in the coming days.

“Playing at the Sanford Pentagon against Oregon State is a great opportunity for our basketball team,” Nebraska Head Coach Fred Hoiberg said in a press release. “We are thankful to Sanford Sports for including the University of Nebraska in this game for a second time. We have a lot of alumni in the Sioux Falls area, so I expect there to be a lot of red and white in the crowd in November which will help make for a phenomenal atmosphere for a college basketball game.”

It will be the second time Nebraska will see the Sanford Pentagon. On Dec. 16, 2018, the No. 25 Huskers defeated Big 12 member Oklahoma State 79-56.

Nebraska, a member of the Big Ten Conference, went 16-16 for the 2022-23 season.

The meeting will be the 11th time all-time that Nebraska and Oregon State have faced on another. The Beavers' took six of the first 10 contests.