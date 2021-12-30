Nebraska suffers first loss of the season as Huskers fall to Michigan State

Too many missed 3-pointers. Too many missed box-outs on rebounding chances. And too many fouls.

For those reasons, the Nebraska women’s basketball team lost its first game of the season, 72-69 at Michigan State, which — as the BTN broadcast mentioned more than a dozen times — was missing several guards due to injury and COVID.

No matter. The Spartans got 32 points from Nia Clouden, who made 15 and 17 free throws and played the last 14 minutes with four fouls. She, and MSU’s big lineup, crashed the boards as NU missed 26 of 33 3s, including two from Jaz Shelley in the final 19 seconds that would have tied the game. Shelley, one of the top 3-point shooters in the country, missed 10 of 12 from long range.

Nebraska was led by guard Sam Haiby, who had 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Ashley Scoggin added 12 — she made 4 of 8 from the 3-point line — and freshman Alexis Markowski added 11 points and six rebounds off the bench.

Aside from a small stretch than spanned the end of the first and start of the second quarters, Nebraska (12-1 overall and 1-1 in the Big Ten) played its worst half of the season in the opening 20 minutes, shooting 23.7% from the floor — 16.7% from 3 — while committing twice as many fouls as MSU and losing the rebounding battle. The Huskers routinely beat the short-handed Spartans down the floor — only to miss eight of 12 layups. Forward Issie Bourne missed 6 of 7 shots in the first half, while Shelley, one of the most efficient scorers in the Big Ten, missed 6 of 8 shots.

The Spartans (8-6 and 1-1) relied almost exclusively on Clouden, who had 19 first-half points fueled by 10 free throws. Clouden successfully convinced officials she was getting fouled just after several shots — and visibly complained when fouls weren’t called — which helped Michigan State’s forward and center-heavy lineup hit the boards.

MSU led 37-26 at the break.

Nebraska chipped away at the advantage in the second half as Haiby drew three fouls against Clouden while getting to the basket for layups. Clouden managed to avoid any fouls for the final 14 minutes while consistently getting to the line to hold off the Huskers, who were unable to tie or take the lead over the final 35 minutes of the game.

