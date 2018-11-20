KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nebraska and Texas Tech won their semifinal games Monday night to set up an old-school Big 12 showdown in the Hall of Fame Classic.
The Huskers rolled to an 85-62 win over Missouri State in the first semifinal, and the Red Raiders roared back from a big hole for a 78-63 win over Southern California in the second, setting up the first meeting between the schools since they were in the same league. The Huskers and Red Raiders were set to play Tuesday night in the final.
Nebraska bolted for the Big Ten in 2011, when the Red Raiders beat the Huskers in the only meeting that season. And perhaps it is fitting that their first matchup all these years later comes at the Sprint Center, where the Big 12 still holds its postseason tournament every year.
"I haven't really thought of it that way," Red Raiders coach Chris Beard said. "I know this, they look like an obvious Sweet 16-type team on paper. If you're that good you can win a couple more."
The Huskers (4-0) were never all that good in the Big 12 Tournament, winning just six times in 15 editions. But they certainly turned a corner under coach Tim Miles, and the team that took the floor in the Sprint Center for the first time since the 2011 conference tournament was vastly improved.
Isaac Copeland Jr. led the way with 23 points, but the senior forward had a lot of help. Glynn Watson Jr. added 16 points, Isaiah Roby had 13 and Nana Akenten finished with 11 as Nebraska dominated the second half, turning a 40-35 lead with 17 minutes left into a blowout.
"The game plan was not simple. We had to do some things defensively to guard this group," first-year Missouri State coach Dana Ford said. "They just beat us by the same thing Seton Hall beat us, maybe less, and Seton Hall is a really good program."
The Huskers rolled despite an off night from star guard James Palmer Jr., who was just 2 of 9 from beyond the arc. Palmer had nearly as many turnovers (five) as he had points (eight).
"The guys just stayed with it. We have a very solid group. When you listen to them, you know they are very grounded," Miles said. "I didn't think there was any doubt we were going to assert our will."
Keandre Cook had 22 points and Jarred Dixon added 12 for the Bears (3-1), who were undone in the second half by fatigue as much as anything. Four starters played at least 31 minutes.