LAWRENCE, Kan. — Nebraska got a lot out of a lineup that was rocked by injuries for three months that seriously depleted the Huskers’ skill, experience and depth in a sport that seems to have more good teams than it has some seasons.

But the air leaked out of the balloon at the finish, with Nebraska’s season ending on a 3-minute, 2-second scoring drought at the end of a 64-55 loss against Kansas in the WNIT Super 16 round at Allen Fieldhouse.

So Nebraska’s five-month-long season ends at 18-15. Kansas will play again against the winner of Texas Tech-Arkansas.

In a second half that was close almost all of the way, Nebraska could never get enough stops to get a game-changing scoring run.

Kansas 6-foot-6 center Taiyanna Jackson scored 16 and had 12 rebounds, but the Jayhawks had other good shooters. Holly Kersgieter and Chandler Prater each had 14 points for the Jayhawks (22-11).

Nebraska didn’t score for the final 3:02 of the game. After Isabelle Bourne’s basket to cut the Huskers’ deficit to 60-55, Nebraska ended the game with a turnover and four missed shots.

“We spoke about it after the game,” said Nebraska guard Jaz Shelley. “It was definitely second-chance points, the rebounding game and not hitting shots that held us back.”

Kansas had 14 offensive rebounds and outscored the Huskers 21-6 on second-chance points. Kansas outrebounded Nebraska 46-29.

Bourne led Nebraska with 17 points. Shelley scored 12 points and had nine assists, but went 1 for 7 on free throws.

Nebraska had beaten Kansas in three overtime in December, but Nebraska was without two players from the first game against Kansas due to season-ending injuries for Sam Haiby and Allison Weidner. Haiby had another leg injury during Sunday’s game against Northern Iowa. Haiby needed surgery and wasn’t able to travel with the team.

Sophomore guard Kendall Moriarty got her first start of the season in place of Haiby and scored 10 points.

Nebraska also had a challenge going on the road. Kansas had a nice crowd with 3,730, and unlike some of the shared facilities college teams like Nebraska play in everything about Allen Fieldhouse and its fans oozes Kansas basketball. Still, Nebraska supporters showed up, with at least 500 in the crowd, and Nebraska’s players felt that support.

Nebraska shot 38% from the field (23-61) and was just 3 for 9 on free throws. Nebraska was 6-for-26 on 3s, and missed all nine in the fourth quarter.

Nebraska never led but recovered from a bad start when Kansas led 11-4 and was within striking distance for much of the second half.

Jackson made her presence felt from the start. In the first five minutes, she had six points, two offensive rebounds and one blocked shot to get the Jayhawks an 11-4 lead.

In the first half, Jackson had 12 points on 6 of 9 shooting.

The effort to slow Jackson down was hurt when Husker center Alexis Markowski had two fouls early in the second quarter and didn’t play the rest of the half. After that Nebraska had to try and defend and rebound against Jackson with some combination of 17-year-old Maggie Mendelson, and reserves Kendall Coley and Annika Stewart.

Nebraska had a great start to the second half — Shelley had great passes to get Moriarty and Bourne open shots at the hoop — and Nebraska had tied the game at 36.

Kansas led 48-45 to start the fourth quarter and outscored the Huskers 16-10 in the final quarter.

Kansas came up just short of the NCAA Tournament but regrouped and has three wins in the WNIT.

Nebraska coach Amy Williams was impressed with how Moriarty played in Haiby’s absence, but said Haiby is a player who can always help win a game.

“(Haiby is) capable of going for 25 points like she did in our first WNIT game,” Williams said. “But it’s not just that. Defensively she can pick up the points guards, and make things difficult.”

Williams really wanted to keep going with this team.

“We’re disappointed to see our season come to an end, as we felt like we were really poised to make a deep run in this tournament,” she said.