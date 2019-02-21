Evanston, Ill. - Hannah Whitish pumped in 19 points and Maddie Simon added 16 points on a perfect shooting night from the field, as Nebraska held on for a 71-64 women's basketball win at Northwestern on Thursday night.
Whitish, a 5-9 junior from Barneveld, Wis., led another 3-point barrage by the Big Red by hitting 5-of-8 three-pointers while also dishing out five assists for the Huskers. Simon, a 6-2 senior forward from Lincoln, went a perfect 6-for-6 from the floor, including a pair of threes of her own in arguably her best all-around game of the season.
As a team, the Huskers buried 10-of-18 three-pointers (.556) on their way to improving to 8-8 in Big Ten play and 13-14 overall on the season. Norhwestern slipped to 15-12 overall and 8-8 in the league as Nebraska salvaged a season series split with the Wildcats. Over the last two games, Nebraska has hit 22-of-42 threes (.524).
Freshman Sam Haiby put three Huskers in double figures with 11 points, including five points in the final 1:16 to help Nebraska hold off a furious fourth-quarter rally.
Nebraska led 60-44 at the end of three quarters and extended its lead to 17 points at 63-46 after Whitish's final three-pointer of the night with 9:17 left. The Wildcats responded with a 13-0 run in a span of just 2:11 to pull within 63-59 with 6:51 left in the game.
Northwestern's Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpanah hit a layup with 6.8 seconds to snap a 6:43 field goal drought for the Wildcats. Akpanah finished with 19 points and 13 rebounds, while Lindsey Pulliam added 14 points for Northwestern but went just 5-for-21 from the field.
For the game, Nebraska hit 50 percent (24-48) of its shots from the field, while knocking down 72.2 percent (13-18) of its free throws. The Huskers were out-rebounded 34-30, and lost the turnover battle 13-10.
The Huskers held Northwestern to just 37.5 percent (24-64) shooting, including 5-of-17 threes (.294). The Wildcats also went just 11-for-17 (.647) at the line.
Nebraska returns to Lincoln for its final regular-season home game on Monday night when the Huskers take on No. 10 Iowa. Tip-off between the Big Red and Hawkeyes on Senior Night is set for 7:30 p.m. (CT). Nebraska will honor senior Maddie Simon with an on-court ceremony at Pinnacle Bank Arena following Monday night's game. Tickets are available now at Huskers.com.