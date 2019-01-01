COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Leigha Brown scored a season-high 19 points and Nicea Eliely produced another huge fourth quarter to help Nebraska rally from a deficit at the end of three quarters for a 78-69 women's basketball win at Ohio State on New Year's Eve.
Nebraska, which improved to 2-0 to start Big Ten play by registering its first road win of the season, improved to 7-6 overall with the come-from-behind win over the Buckeyes, who slipped to 4-7 overall and 0-2 in the conference.
Eliely, who scored 14 points for the second straight game, pushed the Huskers over the top by sparking a decisive 27-16 fourth-quarter rally. The 6-1 junior wing from Colorado Springs, Colo., hit a pair of huge three-pointers and finished a traditional three-point play in the final period. She finished with 10 points in the period.
Her first three-pointer came from the right wing with 6:45 left to give Nebraska a 61-60 lead. Her three-point play came with 2:43 left and gave Nebraska its first three-possession lead of the game at 73-65. Just 38 seconds later, Eliely nailed a corner three from in front of the Nebraska bench to give the Big Red their first double-digit lead at 76-65.
While Eliely finished off Nebraska's second straight Big Ten win, it was Brown and senior Maddie Simon who kept the Huskers close throughout the contest.
Brown, a 6-1 freshman from Auburn, Ind., scored 19 points in the first three quarters to help the Huskers survive sub-par offensive performances in the first and third quarters to head to the final period trailing the defending Big Ten champion Buckeyes 53-51 at the end of three quarters. Brown, who went 4-for-9 from the field with a pair of three-pointers and knocked down 9-of-12 free throws, added four rebounds, three assists and a steal in her best all-around game of the season.
Simon, a 6-2 forward from Lincoln, Neb., added a season-high-matching 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field.
Junior guard Hannah Whitish gave the Huskers four players in double figures with 11 points while adding five assists. She knocked down a trio of triples in the game, including a pair of fourth-quarter threes. She also capped Nebraska's scoring with a pair of free throws with 45 seconds left after a technical foul was issued on the Buckeyes.
As a team, Nebraska went 9-for-15 from the field in the fourth quarter, including 4-of-5 from three-point range. The Huskers entered the fourth hitting just 16-of-44 shots, including just 3-of-17 threes on the day.