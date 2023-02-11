AMES — They clanked off the back of the iron and skidded off of the front.

No. 11 Iowa State — the worst free-throw shooting team in the Big 12 — struggled from the foul line again Saturday against Oklahoma State and fell for the first time at Hilton Coliseum this season, 64-56, before a sellout crowd of 14,267.

The Cyclones (16-8, 7-5) shot just 9-for-19 from the line and 35.1 percent from the field against the Cowboys (16-9, 7-5), who completed the season sweep while winning for the third straight time in Ames.

“They played a great game,” ISU freshman guard Tamin Lipsey said. “They were very aggressive. They had us on our heels a little bit and that’s not how we normally play We like to be the aggressor.”

Aljaz Kunc scored 13 points and Lipsey added 12 for the Cyclones, who had been the last remaining conference team with a spotless home record. John-Michael Wright scored 19 points for the Cowboys, who want on a 14-6 run in the final 5:32.

“I think our problems started way before down the stretch,” Cyclone head coach T.J. Otzelberger said. “I felt like today our mental toughness wasn’t very good.”

ISU started the second half strong, though, taking its biggest lead of the game, at 35-28, on a Jaren Holmes 3-pointer. Oklahoma State responded with an 8-2 run to pull within one, at 37-36, two minutes later. It remained a two-possession game until the closing moments as the Cowboys pulled away.

ISU led for nearly two-thirds of the game but could not put Oklahoma State away. That set the stage for the Cowboys’ dominant play down the stretch. Lipsey was the only Cyclone to hit a field goal in the final 10:35 of the game – and he had three in that long span.

ISU has lost four of its last six games and will seek to rebound against No. 17 TCU at 8 p.m. Tuesday in Hilton Coliseum.