 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

No. 6 Michigan beats No. 21 Iowa, despite Clark's 46 points

  • 0
Iowa Clark photo 1

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives to the basket against Nebraska guards Ruby Porter (11) and Ashley Scoggin last month in Iowa City.

 JOSEPH CRESS, IOWA CITY PRESS-CITIZEN via THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Naz Hillmon scored 26 points and had 10 rebounds, and No. 6 Michigan beat No. 21 Iowa 98-90 on Sunday night, despite the Hawkeyes getting 46 points from Caitlin Clark.

Laila Phelia added 24 points, four rebounds and three assists for the Wolverines (20-2, 11-1 Big Ten), and Maddie Nolan contributed 17 points.

Clark was the lone bright spot for the Hawkeyes (15-6, 9-3). She and Sydney Affolter each grabbed six rebounds.

The Wolverines took the lead a minute and a half into the first quarter and then controlled the game, leading by as much as 25.

Iowa drew within five points late in the fourth quarter, bolstered by a hot streak from Clark, but couldn't get closer.

The Wolverines dominated in the post, anchored by Hillmon and Phelia. Michigan had 54 points in the paint compared to Iowa’s 34.

Michigan also looked confident from the field, shooting a solid 53%. Nolan, who has looked comfortable behind the arc this season, drained 4 of 6 3-point attempts.

People are also reading…

It was Michigan’s eighth straight victory and its seventh victory over a ranked opponent this season. The Wolverines had not beaten Iowa since February 2020.

UP NEXT

Iowa: Hosts Minnesota on Wednesday.

Michigan: At Michigan State on Thursday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Wrestling sectionals in Moville

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News