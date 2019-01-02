MITCHELL, S.D. - Rylie Osthus and Kynedi Cheeseman scored 20 points apiece to lead No. 1 Dakota Wesleyan to a 91-67 win over No. 8 Morningside in a Great Plains Athletic Conference women's basketball game played at the Corn Palace here Wednesday.
The defending NAIA Division II national champion Tigers held a 43-33 lead at the intermission and applied steady pressure in the second half to pull away for their 16th win in 17 games. Dakota Wesleyan outscored the Mustangs 25-11 on points off turnover and also got 19 points from Sarah Carr.
Morningside (13-4 overall and 6-4 GPAC) got 20 points from Sierra Mitchell but only Kailey Burke (14 points) and Sydney Hupp (12 points) joined her in double digit scoring. Hupp narrowly missed a double-double with nine rebounds while DWU's Makaela Karst had 14 points and 11 caroms.
The win was the third straight for the Tigers, who suffered a 82-68 loss to Concordia in their most recent GPAC game.
Morningside, meanwhile, had a six-game win string snapped and will return home to face Mount Marty in a league contest Saturday.