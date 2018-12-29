MANHATTAN, Kansas – The UNI women's basketball team fell to Kansas State 72-62 on the road in the final non-conference game of the season Saturday afternoon in Manhattan, Kansas.
Three Panthers scored in double figures led by Karli Rucker and Ellie Howell with 15 points each. Taylor Hagen added 12 points and Bre Gunnels notched a career-high 15 rebounds in the game. Rucker also tallied six assists.
The Panthers took an early 9-2 lead after back-to-back buckets from Howell with 6:35 left in the first quarter, but K-State responded tied the game at nine. Rucker hit a pair of free throws in the final seconds of the first to give UNI a 16-12 lead after one.
After trading buckets early in the second. The Wildcats went on a 16-0 run to take a 28-18 lead, but the Panthers would respond. UNI cut the deficit to 32-29 at the half and went on a 6-0 run to start the second half.
The third quarter was a back and forth battle with the Wildcats pulling away in the final minute to take a 57-49 lead into the fourth quarter.
UNI cut the lead to 59-53 in the first minute of the fourth, but that is as close as they would get and the Wildcats pulled away for the 10-point win.
UNI shot 23-64 (35.9 percent) from the field while K-State hit 24-54 (44.4 percent). The Panthers edged the Wildcats 39-38 on the rebounding margin.
The Panthers open up Missouri Valley Conference play with a road trip to Illinois to take on Illinois State on Friday, Jan. 4 and Bradley on Sunday, Jan. 6.