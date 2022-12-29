Northwestern men blasts Dakota State in Bellevue Classic

OMAHA -- The Northwestern men’s basketball team used a dominant first half to down Dakota State 94-61 on Thursday at the Bellevue Classic.

The Red Raiders, coming off a 19-day holiday break, opened the game on a 14-4 run through the first two and a half minutes, in part due to nine points from Dillon Carlson, all coming from beyond the arc. Northwestern continued to build up their lead from that point, holding a double-digit advantage the rest of the way. The largest first-half lead for the Raiders was 38 points when Matt Onken dropped in a basket to make the score 62-24 with 30 seconds in the opening half.

Northwestern shot a blistering 71.4% from the field with 12 threes made in the first half, while holding the Trojans at 37.5% shooting, culminating with a 64-27 halftime lead.

Dakota State started the second half on an 11-2 run, but Northwestern continued to control the game through the final frame. The Raiders extended the lead to as high as 42 points at the 8:24 mark while finding minutes for each active player in today’s game.

“I thought our guys have done a great job preparing the last few days and did things over the break on their own that we challenged them to do,” head coach Kris Korver said. “It was a great first game back from the break. We’re growing and I thought our guys overall did a really good job. When you’re up 30+ at halftime, it’s hard to continue to play with that same type of focus, but I loved the unselfish play from our guys today.”

Carlson hit six threes on his way to a 26-point outing. Three other players scored in double-figures in Onken, Conner Geddes and Craig Sterk.

The Raiders dished out 21 assists as a team, as Grant DeMeulenaere led with six assists.

Freshman Carter Van Hulzen recorded his first-career basket, a dunk in the closing seconds of the game.

Northwestern, 9-4 overall and 3-3 in the GPAC, will take part in day two of the Bellevue Classic, facing the hosts, Bellevue in a 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Dakota State fell to 5-9 overall and 0-1 NSAA.