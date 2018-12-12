ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Eventually, Briar Cliff will recover from losing one of its best players, but on Wednesday the sixth-ranked Chargers looked like a shell of their former selves.
Northwestern, of course, doesn’t feel sorry for BCU after it lost leading scorer Erich Erdman for the season because of a broken ankle.
The Red Raiders took it to Briar Cliff, 96-73, with a dominating performance at the Bultman Center.
Five players wound up scoring double figures for Northwestern (8-6, 3-4), which took advantage of a team playing just its second game without Erdman, a GPAC player of the year candidate who was averaging 21.3 points per game.
“It was a great team win,” Northwestern Coach Kris Korver said. “We’ve been a bit inconsistent but these guys have been awesome to coach and they’re trying to do what we’re asking them to do.
“Last week we played a tough Jamestown team on the road and Saturday we had our chances to win and didn’t get it done. One of the fun things of coaching is to watch when things don’t go your way to see how you respond. Our guys responded tonight and beat the sixth-ranked team in the nation.”
Trent Hilbrands, a sophomore from Le Mars, Iowa, who is quickly making his presence known, led the Red Raiders with 19 points. Steven Kragt, a 6-7 senior post from Sioux Center, Iowa, added 17 points and nine rebounds.
“It was a great team win and a great atmosphere tonight, we just didn’t have any turnovers,” Kragt said. “It was definitely one of our better games. We shot it well, moved the ball and didn’t have any turnovers.”
Northwestern also outrebounded the Chargers 44-24 and shot 58.5 percent (38 of 65) from the field. The Red Raiders went on a 10-0 spurt to take a 29-18 first-half lead and never took their foot off the gas.
Briar Cliff, which had won five in a row since its only loss to second-ranked Morningside, is 10-2 overall and 6-2 in the GPAC.
Hinton, Iowa, product Jay Small finished with 13 points while former West Lyon High school standout Isaac Heyer tacked on 10 points. Grant Rohrer came off the bench to toss in 10 points.
“Erich Erdman is an MVP candidate and I’m really sad for him but at the same time you have to play who’s in front of you,” Korver said. “Our guys did a great job bringing a great focus. I thought for close to 40 minutes we dictated things and played really well.”
Northwestern zipped to a 47-33 halftime lead and shot a sizzling 62 percent in the second half. Briar Cliff came to within 11 points four minutes into the half, but the Red Raiders ended any suspense with another 10-0 run.
“It’s tough to win in this league on the road, period,” Briar Cliff Coach Mark Svagera said. “When you make a couple early mistakes it magnifies it and you dig yourself a hole that it’s tough to come back from.
“You have to give credit to Northwestern, they had a great game plan and played great. You have to call this what it was, we got whupped and outcoached and we need to get better.
“Moving forward, it’s a process we’re going through. We had a little switch offensively losing a primary ballhandler so we’re figuring it out. We’re going to bounce back and be ready to roll come the weekend.”
Jay Wolfe was the only player in double figures for Briar Cliff with 22 points. The Chargers were 29 of 66 from the field for 44 percent.